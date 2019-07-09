«Mediterráneo digital, periodismo Neandertal»: las redes se llenan de ‘zascas’ tras una publicación racista del medio

Es de sobra conocido que Mediterráneo Digital se luce cada vez que publica. La última "perlita" que ha generado polémica ha sido la difusión de un tuit racista en el que animaban a sus lectores a rimar dos frases.
Si es morenito no hay delito; si es un mena, no hay condena. ¿Nos ayudáis con más rimas? ????
— MEDITERRÁNEO DIGITAL (@MediterraneoDGT) 5 de julio de 2019
Lo que seguramente no se esperaba Mediterráneo Digital era que su tuit se llenase de ‘zascas’, rimando con el nombre de la propia web.
Si eres facha y subnormal,
Mediterráneo Digital. https://t.co/ysBcJG9TAq
— Pani TheBoss (@PaniTheBoss) 8 de julio de 2019
Mediterráneo Digital,
para el cavernario mononeuronal
— Loos Prospekt (@LoosProspekt) 8 de julio de 2019
Siiii
Si eres un facha integral.. Trabaja en mediterráneo digital???? pic.twitter.com/YXmeO6eID4
— Jota (@Jota83174967) 6 de julio de 2019
Panfleto indecente e inmoral, Mediterráneo Digital
— Decúbito Supino (@Indeleblix) 8 de julio de 2019
Si al ir al vàter vas mal, Mediterráneo digital
— Harry Haller (@Petenus) 8 de julio de 2019
Mediterráneo Digital, una mierda descomunal.
????
— Elisabeth Fernàndez (@elisabethferlo) 6 de julio de 2019
Si el medio termina en digital, seguro que es neoliberal
— Millenial Enfurecido (@JorgeofPeace) 6 de julio de 2019
No trabaja nadie profesional, en el Mediterráneo digital; Las sobras de okdiario, las pública el Mediterráneo;
Suerte tenéis de que mentir no es ilegal, porque si no en la trena ibais a estar;
No tengo orgullo ni decoro, si con el Mediterráneo colaboró. Buah estoy que me salgo
— ZALeI (@z_ALeI) 6 de julio de 2019
Si eres facha, racista y carcamal
lee Mediterráneo Digital.
— J.F. Luiña Bousquet (@hwanphee) 8 de julio de 2019
Mediterráneo digital, periodismo Neandertal.
— Think (@Think_753) 6 de julio de 2019
