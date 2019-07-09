«Mediterráneo digital, periodismo Neandertal»: las redes se llenan de ‘zascas’ tras una publicación racista del medio

Es de sobra conocido que Mediterráneo Digital se luce cada vez que publica. La última "perlita" que ha generado polémica ha sido la difusión de un tuit racista en el que animaban a sus lectores a rimar dos frases.

Si es morenito no hay delito; si es un mena, no hay condena. ¿Nos ayudáis con más rimas? ????

Lo que seguramente no se esperaba Mediterráneo Digital era que su tuit se llenase de ‘zascas’, rimando con el nombre de la propia web.

No trabaja nadie profesional, en el Mediterráneo digital; Las sobras de okdiario, las pública el Mediterráneo;

Suerte tenéis de que mentir no es ilegal, porque si no en la trena ibais a estar;

No tengo orgullo ni decoro, si con el Mediterráneo colaboró. Buah estoy que me salgo

— ZALeI (@z_ALeI) 6 de julio de 2019