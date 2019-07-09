Diario Público
«Mediterráneo digital, periodismo Neandertal»: las redes se llenan de ‘zascas’ tras una publicación racista del medio

Es de sobra conocido que Mediterráneo Digital se luce cada vez que publica. La última "perlita" que ha generado polémica ha sido la difusión de un tuit racista en el que animaban a sus lectores a rimar dos frases.

Lo que seguramente no se esperaba Mediterráneo Digital era que su tuit se llenase de ‘zascas’, rimando con el nombre de la propia web.

