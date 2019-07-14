Lluvia de críticas a Rosalía por usar abrigos de pieles

La cantante y compositora Rosalía es noticia a diario. Sin embargo, esta vez ha sido foco de críticas por usar abrigos hechos con piel de cordero y pelo de zorro. El pasado 7 de julio la catalana publicó en Instagram una imagen con un llamativo abrigo naranja, y un día después hizo lo mismo mostrando imágenes con dos tonos diferentes del mismo diseño.
La lluvia de críticas plagó sus redes sociales. Los usuarios no tardaron en descubrir que la marca especificaba en su página web los componentes de la prenda: piel de cordero y piel de zorro ártico.
Multitud de fans han pedido a la artista que recapacite y han intentado concienciar, pero hay quienes han llegado a insultarla y a llamarla "asesina".
No promuevas el uso de pieles, sé responsable, piensa en el sufrimiento que hay detrás de ese abrigo de pelo que llevas. No seas partícipe del sufrimiento animal. #NoUsoDePieles pic.twitter.com/FBKHRvI1sy
— Reme (@Sitandrah) 10 de julio de 2019
Las pieles son asesinato, por favor deja de promover esta actividad tan innecesaria. pic.twitter.com/NYvL5VvQ2u
— K Y R O Z (@TheKyroz) 10 de julio de 2019
¿Le quitas la vida a un ser vivo para vestirte? Deberías sentarte y pensar en lo que estás haciendo con tu vida.
— ⓙⓘⓚⓞⓞⓚ;???????? (@JikookBWYB) 10 de julio de 2019
No al uso de pieles #no #pieles pic.twitter.com/L5JBXfslX4
— Vicky (@vicky_kim16) 10 de julio de 2019
Decepción
— Luuciaapola_ (@ApolaLucia) 12 de julio de 2019
Asesina
— arka (@oker811) 12 de julio de 2019
rosalia porfa no lleves a un zorro muerto alrededor del cuello
— Raul Varela ????️???? (@raulvar21) 8 de julio de 2019
