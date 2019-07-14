Diario Público
Lluvia de críticas a Rosalía por usar abrigos de pieles

La cantante y compositora Rosalía es noticia a diario. Sin embargo, esta vez ha sido foco de críticas por usar abrigos hechos con piel de cordero y pelo de zorro. El pasado 7 de julio la catalana publicó en Instagram una imagen con un llamativo abrigo naranja, y un día después hizo lo mismo mostrando imágenes con dos tonos diferentes del mismo diseño.

La lluvia de críticas plagó sus redes sociales. Los usuarios no tardaron en descubrir que la marca especificaba en su página web los componentes de la prenda: piel de cordero y piel de zorro ártico.

Multitud de fans han pedido a la artista que recapacite y han intentado concienciar, pero hay quienes han llegado a insultarla y a llamarla "asesina".

