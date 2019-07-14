Schwarzenegger se pica con Trump tras un comentario sobre su muerte

El famoso actor, culturista y exgobernador de California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, está muerto, declaró el mandatario estadounidense, Donald Trump, durante una rueda de prensa celebrada en la Casa Blanca, según recoge el periodista de Yahoo News, Hunter Walker.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger ... You know what? He died ... I was there.” - President Donald J. Trump — Arnold Schwarzenegger is, in fact, alive — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) 11 de julio de 2019

Sin embargo, el propio Schwarzenegger ha dicho que todavía no tiene planes de morir.

De este modo, Trump se refirió a los bajos índices de popularidad del programa de televisión El aprendiz, de NBC, en el que Schwarzenegger sustituyó a Trump como anfitrión en enero del 2017 y que tuvo que abandonar debido a las críticas que sufría por parte de Trump.

The president was talking about Apprentice ratings when he quipped that Schwarzenegger “died.” Real life and death stuff. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) 11 de julio de 2019

"¿Quiere que comparemos las declaraciones de impuestos, Donald Trump?", agregó en jocoso el intérprete y político, de 71 años, apostilló el actor en relación a la polémica sobre la negativa del Tesorero de EEUU de publicar la declaración del presidente. Las reacciones han sido enormes, donde la gran parte de los tuiteros se han puesto del lado del actor de Terminator.