Críticas a TVE por rotular a Toñi Moreno y Rosana como amigas: «Son NOVIAS, no cuesta tanto»

El programa Corazón de Verano de TVE ha sido muy comentado en redes por la forma que tuvo de rotular a la periodista Toñi Moreno y a la cantante Rosana.

En el rótulo se podía leer: “Amigas y cómplices. Toñi Moreno y Rosana lo comparten todo”. Algo que no ha sentado muy bien a los espectadores porque Toñi y Rosana son pareja. Ambas ya han sido fotografiadas mostrando su relación y han sido portada de varias revistas.

Para muchos, esas palabras invisibilizan las relaciones homosexuales y por ello han criticado al programa.

No @tve_tve, me da que Rosana y Toñi Moreno no son amiguitas, son novias y sería ideal si en vez de relajar el término, le dierais normalidad que merece. #visibilidadlesbica pic.twitter.com/Nadghci4jB

— Juan Rubio (@demulp) 14 de julio de 2019