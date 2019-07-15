Diario Público
Críticas a TVE por rotular a Toñi Moreno y Rosana como amigas: «Son NOVIAS, no cuesta tanto»

El programa Corazón de Verano de TVE ha sido muy comentado en redes por la forma que tuvo de rotular a la periodista Toñi Moreno y a la cantante Rosana.

En el rótulo se podía leer: “Amigas y cómplices. Toñi Moreno y Rosana lo comparten todo”. Algo que no ha sentado muy bien a los espectadores porque Toñi y Rosana son pareja. Ambas ya han sido fotografiadas mostrando su relación y han sido portada de varias revistas.

Para muchos, esas palabras invisibilizan las relaciones homosexuales y por ello han criticado al programa.

