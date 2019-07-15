El urinario femenino para festivales que pretende reducir las desesperantes colas

Colas kilométricas, baños sin papel, falta de higiene. Los festivales son maravillosos, hasta que te haces pis y no encuentras manera. Porque claro, entra tú a un baño portátil a las 06:00 de la mañana...
Pues se acabaron los dramas. Gina Périer es una arquitecta francesa que ha dado con la que podría ser la solución definitiva: 'Lapee', el primer urinario femenino para los festivales y las fiestas callajeras, fabricado industrialmente con un diseño en espiral que busca garantizar la privacidad y que recoge la idea de un retrete individual con un depósito incorporado, adaptado a la anatomía femenina y extendiendo un biombo separador.
How does it work ? Well it’s very simple : get in, pee, get out ! You can look around but no one sees you ???? #lapee
Porque Gina, al igual que la mayoría de mujeres, está harta de la injusta situación de siempre: dos horas esperando en el baño de mujeres, mientras los hombres pueden acudir a cualquier lugar sin problema. Una situación que, según dice, implica una gran desigualdad de género porque el 90% de colas se producen en el aseo femenino.
Por ello, esta arquitecta decidió acudir con su empresa al festival danés de Roskilde donde decidieron probar suerte con el ingenioso aparato: "Mientras estuvimos aquí el sábado y el domingo, lo utilizaron sólo chicas y estaban felices", afirmó. "Nos han inundado de mensajes de Instagram. Todos decían 'por fin, algo para nosotras', porque la situación de orinar en un festival es muy humillante para las mujeres", añadió.
De momento, una incógnita queda en el aire: ¿podremos comprobar su eficacia en alguno de los festivales españoles?
