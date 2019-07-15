La receta de una médica que vuelve loco a todo el mundo al intentar descifrarla

En muchas ocasiones, cuando vamos al médico y nos receta un medicamento es complicado descifrar lo que nos ha mandado. Es de sobra conocido que los médicos no tienen buena letra y, de hecho, según un reportaje del año 2007 publicado en la revista TIME, la complicación a la hora de descifrar las recetas médicas causaba, en ese momento, unas 7.000 muertes al año en los Estados Unidos.
Ante la mala letra de algunos médicos, una usuaria de Twitter ha subido un pantallazo de WhatsApp en el que le pregunta a su médica qué pone exactamente en la receta, ya que su farmacéutico no había conseguido descifrarlo, a lo que la doctora responde: “Hola Sofía, paracetamol”.
Gracias claudia pic.twitter.com/QtAE3yIjic
— Lil chetolica (@sofiDC___) 14 de julio de 2019
La imagen se ha hecho viral y muchos usuarios han mandado la receta a familiares y amigos para ver si eran capaces de descifrarla. Sorprendentemente, varias personas han acertado a la primera, mientras que otros no lo han conseguido.
Le pregunté a mi doctora y dijo esto pic.twitter.com/ePmLHpMIcw
— Encuso (@enzocurasotelo) 15 de julio de 2019
Re caliente JAJAJ pic.twitter.com/OHRPMoPJvm
— Tinaa???????? (@AgusCordba) 15 de julio de 2019
wow pic.twitter.com/elXIpW9Vwi
— Ann (@nrtglzz) 15 de julio de 2019
— ᴇᴅᴡᴀʀᴅ sᴄɪssᴏʀʜᴀɴᴅs △ ⚘ (@olivaemi101) 15 de julio de 2019
Me parto los huevos, que es verdad los medicos lo saben pic.twitter.com/lNFsPiZKRd
— Sr.Cheeto (@Srcheeto) 15 de julio de 2019
Wtf pic.twitter.com/DauP7dzMBP
— Agustina???? (@agus_quinteros_) 15 de julio de 2019
Le pregunté a una amiga que es médica ???? pic.twitter.com/Ae0OiL0crp
— Franco Burgoa (@franco_burgoa) 15 de julio de 2019
okas ma pic.twitter.com/sC2h9nu12u
— m a r t i ???? (@Martioritii) 15 de julio de 2019
Nada, no funciona... pic.twitter.com/IxJDZ4s16x
— Pol Sagués (@PolSagues) 15 de julio de 2019
NOOOO???????????? pic.twitter.com/XwqVjj8fmr
— ???????????????????????? (@bianelysss) 15 de julio de 2019
Jajaajajajaj lpm pic.twitter.com/ezvEGmgaAc
— ???? A g u s t í n ???? (@CoitinoAgustin) 15 de julio de 2019
— Okika ||-// (@okika__) 15 de julio de 2019
