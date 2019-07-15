Diario Público
La receta de una médica que vuelve loco a todo el mundo al intentar descifrarla

En muchas ocasiones, cuando vamos al médico y nos receta un medicamento es complicado descifrar lo que nos ha mandado. Es de sobra conocido que los médicos no tienen buena letra y, de hecho, según un reportaje del año 2007 publicado en la revista TIME, la complicación a la hora de descifrar las recetas médicas causaba, en ese momento, unas 7.000 muertes al año en los Estados Unidos.

Ante la mala letra de algunos médicos, una usuaria de Twitter ha subido un pantallazo de WhatsApp en el que le pregunta a su médica qué pone exactamente en la receta, ya que su farmacéutico no había conseguido descifrarlo, a lo que la doctora responde: “Hola Sofía, paracetamol”.

La imagen se ha hecho viral y muchos usuarios han mandado la receta a familiares y amigos para ver si eran capaces de descifrarla. Sorprendentemente, varias personas han acertado a la primera, mientras que otros no lo han conseguido.

