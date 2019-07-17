Diario Público
Dos imágenes son suficientes para mostrar la incoherencia de Rocío Monasterio

Está claro que lo que escribes en Twitter se queda en la red y en cualquier momento puede volver a molestarte por mucho tiempo que haya pasado. Esta vez le ha tocado a la presidenta de Vox en la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio.

El tuitero Stéphane M. Grueso ha mostrado dos imágenes con distintos tuits de Monasterio. En el primero, la presidenta de Vox en la Comunidad de Madrid critica a Ínigo Errejón por recordar el Golpe de Estado y cómo los ciudadanos se echaron a las calles para defender la democracia con estas palabras: “Los que nada tienen que ofrecer al futuro sólo saben reivindicar el pasado”.

El segundo pantallazo es un tuit de la propia Monasterio recordando la batalla de Las Navas de Tolosa de 1212. En el tuit de se puede leer: “Un 16 de julio de 1212, se libró la batalla de Las Navas de Tolosa, una victoria importantísima para la Reconquista, los reinos cristianos dejaron a un lado sus diferencias y lucharon unidos consiguiendo así hacer frente al ejército musulmán invasor”.

Los tuiteros le han pedido a Rocío Monasterio que sea un poco más coherente.

