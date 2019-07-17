Diario Público
Twitter El vídeo del elefante enfurecido que embistió a unos turistas en un safari

Un elefante furioso embiste el todoterreno de unos turistas durante un safari en Suráfrica.
Por

Si su cuñado le propone un safari en Kenia... échese a temblar.

Esto es lo que le pasó a unos turistas australianos en un safari en Sudáfrica  o_O

No se fíen del título del vídeo, donde dice que los turistas son estadounidenses, ni mucho menos de los elefantes...

