Durante la emisión en directo de un programa del canal deportivo Gol Perú, la conductora de este, Alexandra del Solar, denunció una situación de machismo y expresó a sus compañeros de conducción que no tenían que ignorarla durante una entrevista con el entrenador de la selección peruana, Ricardo Gareca.
En un vídeo del programa se puede ver cómo la conductora expresa su indignación y su enfado con estas palabras: "¿Y yo? Bien gracias, me obviaron".
Ante estas palabras, Bruno Ginnochio, su compañero del programa ignoró el comentario de Alexandra Del Solar, pero ella continuó con la crítica. "Me ha parecido muy mal que me hayan obviado, machismo total. Sí, los tres y ¿yo? estoy pintada acá", continuó. De nuevo su compañero le quitó hierro al asunto diciendo que sólo la habían ignorado "un ratito".
