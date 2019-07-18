Vox denuncia la quema de contenedores junto a su sede: Ortega Smith apaga las llamas

Vox ha denunciado que varios individuos han prendido fuego a unos contenedores situados junto a la sede nacional del partido en Madrid, un incidente que ha obligado a intervenir al propio secretario general de la formación, Javier Ortega Smith, para evitar que se extendieran las llamas.
Los hechos han ocurrido en las proximidades de la sede que el partido de Santiago Abascal tiene en el madrileño barrio de Chamberí, concretamente en el número 9 de la calle Nicasio Gallego, informa Europa Press.
La formación ha colgado un vídeo en Twitter y en el que denuncia que unos individuos "aún por identificar" han quemado varios contenedores en las proximidades.
???????? Individuos aún por identificar han quemado varios contenedores situados cerca de nuestra sede nacional.
Afortunadamente hemos logrado controlar el fuego antes de que se extendiera ????????????
Nuestro @Ortega_Smith vale para todo ???? pic.twitter.com/HANt0pTz3i
— VOX ???????? (@vox_es) 17 de julio de 2019
"Afortunadamente hemos logrado controlar el fuego antes de que se extendiera", ha indicado el partido.
En el vídeo difundido por Vox, también en Facebook, se puede ver como varios miembros del partido, entre ellos Javier Ortega Smith, acuden a la zona con extintores y logran apagar las llamas que afectaban a un contenedor de basura.
