El tuitero Naru ha compartido una curiosa traducción de la carta de un restaurante. Aunque parezca una broma, no es la primera vez que vemos traducciones muy mal hechas y compartidas por los usuarios en la red.
En este caso, a las patatas bravas las han llamado “angry potato”, lo que viene significando “patatas enfadadas” y la sangría la han traducido como “bleeding”, que significa “hemorragia”.
yo haciendo los deberes del workbu pic.twitter.com/vMlv94ut07
— Naru ❄️ (@FerraxPLS) 16 de julio de 2019
Es muy común que las malas traducciones se viralicen en las redes. El año pasado, la Guardia Civil sufrió una oleada de críticas por una mala traducción del catalán al español y hace dos años las críticas fueron para el Ayuntamiento de Sevilla por unas traducciones dedicadas a los turistas.
— Ισμαήλ Βερδιέ???? (@IsmaelBerdie) 17 de julio de 2019
+ Other ingrediente y Domestic Plate Copyright???? pic.twitter.com/7gnJEIjsAU
— Alfonso Márquez (@matematico1729) 18 de julio de 2019
