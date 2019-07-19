Diario Público
Twitter «Angry potato» con «bleeding», el menú veraniego más loco en la carta de un restaurante

Por

El tuitero Naru ha compartido una curiosa traducción de la carta de un restaurante. Aunque parezca una broma, no es la primera vez que vemos traducciones muy mal hechas y compartidas por los usuarios en la red.

En este caso, a las patatas bravas las han llamado “angry potato”, lo que viene significando “patatas enfadadas” y la sangría la han traducido como “bleeding”, que significa “hemorragia”.

Es muy común que las malas traducciones se viralicen en las redes. El año pasado, la Guardia Civil sufrió una oleada de críticas por una mala traducción del catalán al español y hace dos años las críticas fueron para el Ayuntamiento de Sevilla por unas traducciones dedicadas a los turistas.

