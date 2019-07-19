Diario Público
La respuesta de un concursante de ‘Pasapalabra’ sobre Gibraltar que divide a las redes

El último programa de Pasapalabra ha dejado uno de sus momentos más comentados en redes sociales tras un "desliz" de uno de los concursantes.

El protagonista tenía que extraer varias palabras de una sopa de letras relacionadas con Gibraltar. No había ni empezado el juego cuando el concursante soltó: “Español”.

Al decirlo con tanta naturalidad muchos de sus compañeros empezaron a reírse, en concreto el actor Adrián Rodríguez y el propio presentador del programa.

El vídeo de ese momentazo lo ha compartido Javier Alonso en Twitter y contaba con miles de visitas e interacciones, aunque ha desaparecido tras poner su cuenta privada. Para algunos ha sido divertido y para otros ha sido un comentario con muy poca gracia.

