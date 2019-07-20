Diario Público
Investidura de Pedro Sánchez Pedro Sánchez «no resiste ni medio hemerotecazo»: indignación ante los «vaivenes» en su relación con Podemos

El futuro gobierno y la próxima jornada de investidura ha traído cola en redes sociales. Las declaraciones de Pedro Sánchez han ido cambiando con el paso del tiempo y son unos cuantos los que no perdonan la mutación en el mensaje.

Desde aquella entrevista en Salvados donde afirmaba que había presiones para evitar un gobierno con Podemos hasta negar la mayor meses después.

Los cambios en el discurso sanchista han sido múltiples, pero no han pasado por alto para muchos analistas y tuiteros, que lo critican duramente.

