El futuro gobierno y la próxima jornada de investidura ha traído cola en redes sociales. Las declaraciones de Pedro Sánchez han ido cambiando con el paso del tiempo y son unos cuantos los que no perdonan la mutación en el mensaje.
Desde aquella entrevista en Salvados donde afirmaba que había presiones para evitar un gobierno con Podemos hasta negar la mayor meses después.
Los cambios en el discurso sanchista han sido múltiples, pero no han pasado por alto para muchos analistas y tuiteros, que lo critican duramente.
Te refieres a ésta fiera????????? pic.twitter.com/5VaGGxu5u5
— Ailaxy????????❤️???????? (@ailaxy) July 19, 2019
Pedro el Resistente no resiste ni medio hemerotecazo. ????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/fw3jLkU5z9
— Max Pradera (@maxpradera) July 18, 2019
Acabes o no acabes de presidente, este vídeo y la vergüenza ajena que provocan tus mentiras, te perseguirá siempre @sanchezcastejon. Siempre. pic.twitter.com/wddXIGe184
— The CeяvantesFAQs (@CervantesFAQs) July 19, 2019
España entera desde la extrema derecha hasta la verdadera izquierda están deacuerdo a que Pedro Sánchez y La plana mayor de mando del PSOE han quedado RETRATADOS por sus vaivenes y sus relatos constantemente CONTRADICTORIOS. #InvestiDuraARV
— sugar (@Vicente42094224) July 19, 2019
Sinceramente, como ciudadano, me siento insultado por las idas y venidas de Pedro Sánchez, contra Pablo Iglesias. ¿ Ha perdido dotes de mando por presiones internas/externa el presidente? Estos vaivenes en política huelen mal muy mal. Mientras el tripartito frotandose las manos.
— Manuel Núñez (@ManuelNuezAguil) July 19, 2019
