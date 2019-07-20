Durante el 50 aniversario de la llegada del hombre a la Luna, los tuiteros se han puesto el mono de trabajo y han generado un hashtag para teorizar qué frases se podrían decir al pisar este satélite por primera vez.
Por tanto, con #FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP, muchos tuiteros han desatado un vendaval de cachondeo que ha tenido en el eje a Ayuso, Ana Botella, Girauta... Los grandes no podían faltar a la cita.
#FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP
Vaya mierda, no hay atascos... pic.twitter.com/3vMQiQviWU
— Dame Paciencia YA! (@damepacienciaya) July 20, 2019
Mierda, las llaves !!! #FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP pic.twitter.com/DVZkvPpTPR
— Rafael Amaro (@Rafa_amaro68) July 20, 2019
Desde la cuenta de Cruzcampo, el cruce de tuits ha sido épico
Como no haya Cruzcampo nos vamos, eh. #FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP
— Cruzcampo (@Cruzcampo) July 20, 2019
Jajaja. Hasta en la luna nos toparemos con los que conocéis a qué sabe el meado????
— Cruzcampo (@Cruzcampo) July 20, 2019
Pero las bromas han seguido sin necesidad de ataques personales
#FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP te dije que se nos iba a hacer de noche, te lo dije!
— Marian (@wesleyoso) July 20, 2019
¿Dónde hay un bar? #FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP
— Santi Giménez (@acaradeperro) July 20, 2019
#FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP
Houston esto no es la luna, chavales que es SESEÑA. El GPS de los chinos. Si es que en julio no está el día para viajecitos, ni experimentos, joer. pic.twitter.com/NJP4nC2E0y
— ideassinfronteras2019 (@ideassinfronte1) July 20, 2019
#FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP
Os dije que usaba un 45 de pie, joder como aprietan las putas botas, Houston tenemos dos problemas, a dar saltos a ver si las domo. pic.twitter.com/RRepUDQMim
— ideassinfronteras2019 (@ideassinfronte1) July 20, 2019
¿Pero que haces tu aquí? #FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP pic.twitter.com/Bfyl5ph8jU
— Partido CorruPPto (@c072075) July 20, 2019
No tenemos frigodedo Neil Amstrong, solo masibón. #FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP pic.twitter.com/iqKI2p9HbP
— Partido CorruPPto (@c072075) July 20, 2019
- Coño! Si aquí ya hay alguien!!
- Hola! Soy Joseba de Carglass#FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP
— Lcaseiman (@Lcaseiman) July 20, 2019
#FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP
Ana, avisa los del fondo que aquí hay negocio.
— Rubén (@rukenhood) July 20, 2019
Tenía que haber cogido una rebequita... #FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP
— Las piernas (@NoSonDelCuerpo) July 20, 2019
¿Dónde está el chino? #FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP
— CrazyCatLady (@CrazyCa61179321) July 20, 2019
#FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP se han perdido todos menos yo
— Marian (@wesleyoso) July 20, 2019
#FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP "En el Imperio vuelva a no ponerse el Sol nunca".
— Javi C.E. (@jakal_12) July 20, 2019
Tienes un cigar socio?#FrasesAlPisarLaLunaLP pic.twitter.com/J8T1dqDLoi
— Jokeman (@Jose76694567) July 20, 2019
