”Espero que si esta tipa es vicepresidente del Gobierno se afeite los pelos del sobaco”: críticas por estas palabras de un concejal del PP a Irene Montero

De nuevo una situación de machismo se ha presentado en pleno “momentazo político”. Durante estos días ya hemos conocido varios casos de machismo hacia la portavoz de Podemos, Irene Montero.
En menos de una semana, el director de opinión de El Mundo y la escritora Lucia Etxebarria han protagonizado ataques machistas a Montero.
En plena sesión de investidura, el concejal y portavoz del Partido Popular en Barajas de Melo ha tuiteado lo siguiente: “Espero que si esta tipa es vicepresidente del Gobierno de España se afeite los pelos del sobaco cuando nos represente”. Al mensaje le acompañaba una foto de Irene Montero con el puño en alto en la que se podía apreciar su axila sin depilar.
Espero que si esta tipa es vicepresidente del Gobierno de España se afeite los pelos del sobaco cuando nos represente #InvestiduraCongreso19 pic.twitter.com/nvxYm4BF7r
— Jesús López (@JesusLopTRADER) 22 de julio de 2019
A los pocos minutos el tuit se ha llenado de comentarios criticando el machismo del concejal del Partido Popular.
Y en un sólo tweet, este señor candidato nos demuestra lo que le importa de la labor de un cargo público... https://t.co/FBpKyVSxlg
— La Laboralista privilegiada. (@StarlessCrimson) 22 de julio de 2019
Es bastante mas fácil afeitarse una axila que quitarte la estupidez.
— antesconocido (@aramanoth) 22 de julio de 2019
Pues yo espero que tenga el sobaco como a ella le salga de los ovarios y también espero no tener que leer más idioteces
— RML (@Rml99) 22 de julio de 2019
Claro, ese es el criterio que debemos seguir según usted para elegir a un buen videpresidente, según su depilación sobacal. Es usted una fuente infinita de sabiduría, en la línea del resto de su partido vamos.
— Silvia Nomeacuerdo (@Atenealll) 22 de julio de 2019
