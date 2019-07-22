Diario Público
Diario Público

”Espero que si esta tipa es vicepresidente del Gobierno se afeite los pelos del sobaco”: críticas por estas palabras de un concejal del PP a Irene Montero

Por

De nuevo una situación de machismo se ha presentado en pleno “momentazo político”. Durante estos días ya hemos conocido varios casos de machismo hacia la portavoz de Podemos, Irene Montero.

En menos de una semana, el director de opinión de El Mundo y la escritora Lucia Etxebarria han protagonizado ataques machistas a Montero.

En plena sesión de investidura, el concejal y portavoz del Partido Popular en Barajas de Melo ha tuiteado lo siguiente: “Espero que si esta tipa es vicepresidente del Gobierno de España se afeite los pelos del sobaco cuando nos represente”. Al mensaje le acompañaba una foto de Irene Montero con el puño en alto en la que se podía apreciar su axila sin depilar.

A los pocos minutos el tuit se ha llenado de comentarios criticando el machismo del concejal del Partido Popular.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo