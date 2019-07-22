Diario Público
Machismo «Podemos acaba de sacrificar al rey para que gobierne la reina»: críticas a un periodista de ‘El Mundo’ por estas palabras

Todavía encontramos muchos comentarios machistas a las mujeres políticas, y ahora, tal y cómo está la situación, los ataques se han incrementado de forma considerable.

Irene Montero es una de las más criticadas y expuestas por su relación con Pablo Iglesias, relación que utilizan para cuestionar su valía política en numerosas ocasiones.

El último que ha protagonizado un ataque machista a la portavoz de Podemos ha sido Jorge Bustos, jefe de opinión del diario El Mundo. En un tuit, Bustos ha explicado que Podemos ha sacrificado al rey (refiriéndose a Pablo Iglesias) para que gobierne la reina (refiriéndose a Irene Montero).

Los usuarios han criticado estas palabras y le han recordado que el rey no puede morir en una partida de ajedrez porque esta se acabaría.

No es el primer ataque similar a lo largo de la semana, Lucia Etxebarría atacó también a Iglesias y Montero con estas palabras: “Por el bien de los españoles renuncia al cargo de vicepresidente y propone en su lugar a ... ¡Su mujer! ¡Jajajaja! Si eso es ” por el bien de los españoles” ¿qué harás ” por jxxxer a los españoles”?”. Estas palabras fueron duramente criticadas por los usuarios.

