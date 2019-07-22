Todavía encontramos muchos comentarios machistas a las mujeres políticas, y ahora, tal y cómo está la situación, los ataques se han incrementado de forma considerable.
Irene Montero es una de las más criticadas y expuestas por su relación con Pablo Iglesias, relación que utilizan para cuestionar su valía política en numerosas ocasiones.
El último que ha protagonizado un ataque machista a la portavoz de Podemos ha sido Jorge Bustos, jefe de opinión del diario El Mundo. En un tuit, Bustos ha explicado que Podemos ha sacrificado al rey (refiriéndose a Pablo Iglesias) para que gobierne la reina (refiriéndose a Irene Montero).
Los usuarios han criticado estas palabras y le han recordado que el rey no puede morir en una partida de ajedrez porque esta se acabaría.
Jorge Bustos es al ajedrez lo que Jorge Bustos es al periodismo.
— Lchurrusco (@lorenchurrusco) 20 de julio de 2019
En el ajedrez, no se puede sacrificar el rey. En la política, creo que tampoco.
— Álber Vázquez (@Alber) 19 de julio de 2019
Habitualmente en el ajedrez cuando se sacrifica al Rey, se acabó la partida.... pic.twitter.com/RpHRrodKdX
— Afloja ???? (@a_flojar) 19 de julio de 2019
De periodismo no tiene ni idea, pero de ajedrez tampoco. ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/eHQ8o3fsHj
— @PROTESTONA2 (@PROTESTONAenB) 21 de julio de 2019
Mmmmm....sacrificar al Rey en ajedrez es perder la partida...Bustos no tiene ni idea...????Yo diría que para hacer un símil razonable, hay que evitar el evidente machismo de Bustos, y atender a las funciones de las piezas: Iglesias es la Reina (la pieza más poderosa).
— Paul Macca (@PaulMacca14) 21 de julio de 2019
Y de machista tiene un rato largo????♀️
— tafeme59 ????☠️ (@tafeme59) 21 de julio de 2019
No es el primer ataque similar a lo largo de la semana, Lucia Etxebarría atacó también a Iglesias y Montero con estas palabras: “Por el bien de los españoles renuncia al cargo de vicepresidente y propone en su lugar a ... ¡Su mujer! ¡Jajajaja! Si eso es ” por el bien de los españoles” ¿qué harás ” por jxxxer a los españoles”?”. Estas palabras fueron duramente criticadas por los usuarios.
