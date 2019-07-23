La increíble imagen de la Estación Espacial Internacional frente al Sol

La NASA ha publicado una imagen llamativa del Sol en la que se puede apreciar la silueta de la Estación Espacial Internacional.
En la parte superior de la esfera, que resplandece en la oscuridad del espacio, se puede apreciar la diminuta sombra de la Estación, que contrasta con la luz del sol, prácticamente perfecto y libre de manchas solares.
La fotografía ha sido realizada por Rainee Colacurcio, que ya publicó otras fotografías de la Estación Espacial Internacional en su transito por la esfera solar.
“Transitar el Sol no es muy inusual para la EEI, que orbita alrededor de la Tierra cada 90 minutos; sin embargo, conseguir la sincronización y el equipo adecuados para una gran imagen como esta es muy difícil”, explicó la NASA.
