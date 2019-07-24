Diario Público
Carmen Chaparro recuerda al concejal del PP que se metió con Irene Montero que las mujeres no sólo tienen pelo en la cabeza

El escandaloso comentario machista que hizo Jesús López, concejal y portavoz del Partido Popular en el municipio conquense de Barajas de Melo, sobre las axilas de Irene Montero, ha generado una oleada de reacciones de apoyo a la portavoz de Podemos.

Muchos políticos y periodistas defendieron a Montero ante el ataque recibido. La última en mostrar su apoyo fue la periodista y presentadora Carme Chaparro durante la emisión del programa Cuatro al día.

Chaparro levantó su brazo mostrando una mata de pelo postizo en su axila mientras decía estas palabras: “Señor López, las mujeres tenemos esas cosas, además de ser inteligentes tenemos pelo... Y no solo en la cabeza, también en la axila. Algunas se depilan y otras no”.

El gesto ha sido muy aplaudido y se ha convertido en Trending Topic con cientos de comentarios pidiendo que el machismo se deje atrás.

