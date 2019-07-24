Carmen Chaparro recuerda al concejal del PP que se metió con Irene Montero que las mujeres no sólo tienen pelo en la cabeza

El escandaloso comentario machista que hizo Jesús López, concejal y portavoz del Partido Popular en el municipio conquense de Barajas de Melo, sobre las axilas de Irene Montero, ha generado una oleada de reacciones de apoyo a la portavoz de Podemos.
Muchos políticos y periodistas defendieron a Montero ante el ataque recibido. La última en mostrar su apoyo fue la periodista y presentadora Carme Chaparro durante la emisión del programa Cuatro al día.
Chaparro levantó su brazo mostrando una mata de pelo postizo en su axila mientras decía estas palabras: “Señor López, las mujeres tenemos esas cosas, además de ser inteligentes tenemos pelo... Y no solo en la cabeza, también en la axila. Algunas se depilan y otras no”.
Recadito para el concejal que dice que una mujer con pelos en las axilas no puede ser vicepresidenta del Gobierno. pic.twitter.com/QLTm0TWRB5
— Carme Chaparro (@CarmeChaparro) 23 de julio de 2019
El gesto ha sido muy aplaudido y se ha convertido en Trending Topic con cientos de comentarios pidiendo que el machismo se deje atrás.
Si Carme Chaparro es fantástica se dice y punto. https://t.co/qNkH7VFMRt
— La Calle De Sara (@LaCalleDeSara) 23 de julio de 2019
Jajajajajaja me encantas #carmenchaparro "Carme Chaparro critica a Jesús López por su mensaje a Irene Montero" https://t.co/R8q7tGmZjj
— Joan Carles ????️???? (@Carlesssss) 24 de julio de 2019
Carme Chaparro, me sumo a tu reivindicación https://t.co/qtnOpDVhve
— laverdaddeVarda (@leilalan133) 24 de julio de 2019
Podéis decir que lo de Carme Chaparro es puro postureo, podéis decirlo. Pero no cualquier mujer u hombre en pleno programa en directo se pone a defender a una mujer por sus pelos del sobaco. Así que algo estaremos haciendo bien.
— Josune GL ☾ (@JosuneGil) 24 de julio de 2019
Este mensaje de carme chaparro no es sólo para el concejal,es también para vosotros machirulos ,que si no lo decís lo pensáis
Depilaros vuestras ideas y dejad a la mujer hacer lo que le salga del sobaco o de dónde quiera https://t.co/QEkvPDyoKs
— ovetus ✈ (@ovetus09) 24 de julio de 2019
