Twitter investidura Así ven los corresponsales extranjeros la investidura: duelo a garrotazos en el Congreso

El cuadro Duelo a garrotazos, de Goya, está expuesto en el Museo del Prado.
El enfrentamiento entre Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Casado en el Congreso lo ilustró a la perfección Diego Torres: un duelo a garrotazos.

Además de Torres, quien escribe desde España para Politico y la agencia The Associated Press, otros corresponsales han analizado lo sucedido durante el debate de investidura.

Francisco Olivo, de La Stampa, flipa, claro...

O sea, que para seguir siendo presidente, Pedro Sánchez le pide a la derecha que se abstenga (¿-?) y se lía a garrotazos con su hipotético, eventual o futuro socio, Pablo Iglesias.

En fin, esto es España y no se entiende que un partido con menos escaños pueda aspirar a dirigir un Ministerio tras alcanzar un pacto con el socio mayor. En Alemania, en cambio...

Buen apunte de Hans-Günter Kellner, de Die Welt, aunque los ejemplos han abundado en Europa durante las últimas décadas. Aquí, como somos tan bisoños en esto del diálogo, pues eso...

Matthew Bennett, de The Spain Report, no se entera. O, quizás, quienes no se enteren sean los del garrote (vil).

A colación del tuit de Sarah Morris, vicepresidenta del Circle of Foreign Correspondents in Spain, las conversaciones con Podemos siguen ongoing y bidoing y patatoing y ongoing y...

Daniela Santiago, corresponsal de RTP, chumba la investidura de Sánchez.

Mientras que a Raphael Minder lo han nominado al Premio Nobel de Optimismo, que se entregará este jueves en el Congreso. Vale, es sólo una pregunta, pero no creemos que la Academia sueca esté por la labor.

En cambio, María Tadeo, de Bloomberg, ve el asunto azul oscuro casi negro.

Mathieu de Taillac, corresponsal de Le Figaro y Radio France, parece que se lo ha tomado en serio con la calceta. Ojo al hilo...

Aunque en su cuenta española de Twitter ha hecho un buen resumen, que podría titular un reportaje de Jara y Sedal.

Queríamos incluir este tuit del corresponsal de ORF, la radiotelevisión pública austriaca, pero no nos enteramos de nada.

Menos mal que en radiocable.com nos han echado un ídem y resuelto el jeroglífico de Josef Manola: “¿Qué preocupaciones tiene Sánchez y por qué intenta humillar a su socio Iglesias?”.

La respuesta, en el próximo episodio.

 

