El enfrentamiento entre Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Casado en el Congreso lo ilustró a la perfección Diego Torres: un duelo a garrotazos.

Lo de hoy entre Sánchez e Iglesias ha sido, verdaderamente, negociar a garrotazos — Diego Torres (@jdiegotorres) July 22, 2019

Además de Torres, quien escribe desde España para Politico y la agencia The Associated Press, otros corresponsales han analizado lo sucedido durante el debate de investidura.

Francisco Olivo, de La Stampa, flipa, claro...

Lo strano caso di Pedro Sánchez, arriva in parlamento a chiedere l'astensione a chi non gliela darà mai (la destra) e litiga duramente con chi era pronto a sostenerlo (Podemos). Un curioso modo per cercare di restare capo del governo. Giovedì il voto decisivo #investidura — Francesco Olivo (@franolivo2) July 22, 2019

O sea, que para seguir siendo presidente, Pedro Sánchez le pide a la derecha que se abstenga (¿-?) y se lía a garrotazos con su hipotético, eventual o futuro socio, Pablo Iglesias.

En fin, esto es España y no se entiende que un partido con menos escaños pueda aspirar a dirigir un Ministerio tras alcanzar un pacto con el socio mayor. En Alemania, en cambio...

Un dato: Cuando en 1998 hubo la coalición entre spd y verdes alemanes, el spd habia obtenido el 40% de los votos, los verdes menos del 7%. Los verdes tuvieron en ese gobierno tres ministerios, entre ellos exteriores y el vicecanciller. — Hans-Günter Kellner (@HGKellner) July 17, 2019

Buen apunte de Hans-Günter Kellner, de Die Welt, aunque los ejemplos han abundado en Europa durante las últimas décadas. Aquí, como somos tan bisoños en esto del diálogo, pues eso...

Matthew Bennett, de The Spain Report, no se entera. O, quizás, quienes no se enteren sean los del garrote (vil).

Tras dos meses sin hacer nada, se anunció la fecha de la investidura y dijeron "ahora empieza la negociación". A dos días del debate, Sánchez atacó a Iglesias y dijeron "ahora empieza la negociación". Ha perdido la primera votación y dicen que "ahora empieza la negociación". — Matthew Bennett (@matthewbennett) July 23, 2019

A colación del tuit de Sarah Morris, vicepresidenta del Circle of Foreign Correspondents in Spain, las conversaciones con Podemos siguen ongoing y bidoing y patatoing y ongoing y...

Acting prime minister Pedro @sanchezcastejon arrives at #Spain's parliament to seek the confidence of deputies to form a govt after April general election left him 53 seats short. Negotiations with Podemos ongoing — Sarah Morris (@sarahmorriseuro) July 22, 2019

Daniela Santiago, corresponsal de RTP, chumba la investidura de Sánchez.

Espanha. Investidura de Pedro Sánchez chumbada na primeira votação - Mundo - RTP Notícias https://t.co/hgGSS5pSy7 — Daniela Santiago (@danielasrtp) July 23, 2019

Mientras que a Raphael Minder lo han nominado al Premio Nobel de Optimismo, que se entregará este jueves en el Congreso. Vale, es sólo una pregunta, pero no creemos que la Academia sueca esté por la labor.

Will Spain have a new government by Thursday? Sánchez warns against repeating elections and prolonging the deadlock. https://t.co/9f4MI6KI3u — Raphael Minder (@RaphaelMinder) July 22, 2019

En cambio, María Tadeo, de Bloomberg, ve el asunto azul oscuro casi negro.

Casado a Sánchez: con radicales puede ser investido, pero no gobernar. Cada ley va a ser un calvario para usted. — Maria Tadeo (@mariatad) July 22, 2019

Mathieu de Taillac, corresponsal de Le Figaro y Radio France, parece que se lo ha tomado en serio con la calceta. Ojo al hilo...

À 12h commence au Congrès des Députés (chambre basse du Parlement espagnol) la session d’investiture de Pedro Sánchez. Allez, on revoit les règles de ce mécanisme dont on a eu trois exemples (deux votes ratés par Rajoy et Sánchez, un gagné par Rajoy) en 2016 et 2017. https://t.co/RikDgLe4o6 — Mathieu de Taillac (@mdetaillac) July 22, 2019

Aunque en su cuenta española de Twitter ha hecho un buen resumen, que podría titular un reportaje de Jara y Sedal.

zorros, leñadores, cazadores, setas y rollex. — Mathieu de Taillac (@mathieudt) July 23, 2019

Queríamos incluir este tuit del corresponsal de ORF, la radiotelevisión pública austriaca, pero no nos enteramos de nada.

Spaniens Sozialistenchef versucht die Regierungsbildung. Als letzter Ausweg bleibt ihm die Linkskoalition mit #Podemos. Welche Bedenken Pedro Sanchez hat und wieso er versuchte, Partner Pablo Iglesias zu demütigen, in meinem @oe1journale https://t.co/o8yrNUjBgV https://t.co/SUuMQmPoNM — Josef Manola (@JoManola) July 22, 2019

Menos mal que en radiocable.com nos han echado un ídem y resuelto el jeroglífico de Josef Manola: “¿Qué preocupaciones tiene Sánchez y por qué intenta humillar a su socio Iglesias?”.

La respuesta, en el próximo episodio.

