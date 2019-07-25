Albert Rivera emborracha a las redes: «Chupito cada vez que Rivera diga ‘Plan Sánchez’ o ‘banda'»

Tanto en la primera sesión de investidura como en la segunda, Albert Rivera ha tenido dos palabras estrella que no ha dejado de repetir durante toda su intervención.
En la acontecida el pasado lunes, Rivera no dejó de decir “Plan Sánchez” además de llamar al PSOE “banda”, pero durante el día de hoy se ha centrado mucho más en el segundo término.
Las redes sociales ya estaban preparadas y han decidido brindar con un chupito de forma virtual cada vez que la palabra banda saliese en el discurso de Rivera. Ya lo habían hecho el lunes con “Plan Sánchez” y muchos tuiteros han reconocido que si lo llegan a hacer de verdad acabarían borrachos.
Chupito cada vez que @Albert_Rivera diga ‘Plan Sánchez’
**Dos minutos después:#InvestiduraRTVE pic.twitter.com/9qxNKEaRea
— Carlos (@xrlsmonteagudo) July 22, 2019
Chupito cada vez que Rivera diga "el plan Sánchez".
— Lara Hermoso (@lhermoso_) July 22, 2019
Nuevo juego de verano:
Un chupito por cada vez que @Albert_Rivera diga la palabra "banda" de aquí a septiembre
— SeRg&O lOPeZ (@sergio_ciye) July 25, 2019
Si cada vez que Rivera dice banda nos tomamos un chupito...morimos #InvestiduraRTVE25J pic.twitter.com/ryqiUqjcjG
— esperanza perez (@espemius) July 25, 2019
Banda. Chupito. #Negocien
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) July 25, 2019
