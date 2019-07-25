Diario Público
Albert Rivera emborracha a las redes: «Chupito cada vez que Rivera diga ‘Plan Sánchez’ o ‘banda'»

Tanto en la primera sesión de investidura como en la segunda, Albert Rivera ha tenido dos palabras estrella que no ha dejado de repetir durante toda su intervención.

En la acontecida el pasado lunes, Rivera no dejó de decir “Plan Sánchez” además de llamar al PSOE “banda”, pero durante el día de hoy se ha centrado mucho más en el segundo término.

Las redes sociales ya estaban preparadas y han decidido brindar con un chupito de forma virtual cada vez que la palabra banda saliese en el discurso de Rivera. Ya lo habían hecho el lunes con “Plan Sánchez” y muchos tuiteros han reconocido que si lo llegan a hacer de verdad acabarían borrachos.

