El aplaudido discurso de Gabriel Rufián durante la sesión de investidura

Sin duda uno de los discursos más comentados de la sesión de investidura de hoy ha sido el de Gabriel Rufián. El político de Esquerra Republicana ha mandado al PSOE y a Podemos al banco de pensar.

“Señor Sánchez, señor Iglesias, miren la derecha, están encantados de la vida y nos están aplaudiendo con las orejas. De hecho, a estas alturas si tuviesen que negociar ya tendrían pactados hasta los sobresueldos”, comenzaba Rufián.

El político de ERC le ha dicho a Sánchez que vetar a Iglesias ha sido un error por su parte y le ha pedido a Iglesias que cojan los ministerios que les ofrece el PSOE. “Ustedes tienen cuatro años de vida (lo digo con enorme respeto y cariño) cuatro años de vida por cuatro ministerios, es extraordinario. Entren en el gobierno y demuestren que son mejores”.

Gabriel Rufián le ha recordado que se arrepentirán de lo que están haciendo. “La gente lo único que ve es a la izquierda perdiendo una vez más”.

Rufián ha finalizado el discurso acorándose de Oriol Junqueras. “Si él hoy, si nosotros hoy estamos haciendo este gesto de enorme responsabilidad y generosidad simplemente porque creemos que la palabra puede vencer al odio, de que la izquierda puede ganar de una vez por todas, la única pregunta es porqué ustedes no. Pido que valoren el tiempo que pasan con sus hijos y la derrota que estamos sufriendo hoy aquí”.

Muchas personas se han sentido identificadas con las palabras de Gabriel Rufián, y han convertido su nombre en Trending Topic.

