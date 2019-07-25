Diario Público
Negociaciones PSOE - Unidas Podemos El Pedro Sánchez de 2016 tiene algo que decir al Pedro Sánchez de 2019 sobre la investidura

“La responsabilidad de que el señor Rajoy pierda la investidura es exclusiva del señor Rajoy por ser incapaz de articular una mayoría”. Estas son las palabras de Pedro Sánchez en 2016 plasmadas en un tuit que aún sigue publicado hoy en su perfil de Twitter.

Una sentencia clara e inequívoca que hoy parece dirigirse al Sánchez de 2019. Las pronunció cuando Mariano Rajoy le pedía su abstención por responsabilidad para lograr su investidura como presidente del Gobierno. Unas palabras que hoy cobran un nuevo significado cuando todo parece indicar que la investidura de Sánchez fracasará después de que los socialistas hayan rechazado la contraoferta de Podemos para un Gobierno de coalición.

