“La responsabilidad de que el señor Rajoy pierda la investidura es exclusiva del señor Rajoy por ser incapaz de articular una mayoría”. Estas son las palabras de Pedro Sánchez en 2016 plasmadas en un tuit que aún sigue publicado hoy en su perfil de Twitter.
La responsabilidad de que el señor Rajoy pierda la investidura es exclusiva del señor Rajoy por ser incapaz de articular una mayoría.
— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) August 29, 2016
Una sentencia clara e inequívoca que hoy parece dirigirse al Sánchez de 2019. Las pronunció cuando Mariano Rajoy le pedía su abstención por responsabilidad para lograr su investidura como presidente del Gobierno. Unas palabras que hoy cobran un nuevo significado cuando todo parece indicar que la investidura de Sánchez fracasará después de que los socialistas hayan rechazado la contraoferta de Podemos para un Gobierno de coalición.
La responsabilidad de que el señor Sánchez pierda la investidura en 2019 es exclusiva del señor Sánchez, por ser incapaz de articular una mayoría.
— Juanmi (@Jualimy) July 23, 2019
Toma nota!! Perderás la presidencia!!
— La alquimista (@martafernande17) July 24, 2019
Maldita hemeroteca...
— Dragonet (@montse_margalef) July 23, 2019
Fácil ; ahora aplíquese y ponga su nombre. Es muy facil de entender. Gracias !
— Bicuda (@BicudaGrande) July 24, 2019
Recuerdo esas palabras si señora
— círculo rojo (@manumerimm1) July 24, 2019
— Αχιλλέας - Aquiles (@JuanjoHdez_1981) July 23, 2019
