“Pedro Sánchez dice ‘no’ a la última propuesta de Pedro Sánchez”: la errata de un periódico que se ha hecho viral

Durante la intervención de Pablo Iglesias en la sesión de investidura de Pedro Sánchez, el líder de Podemos ha anunciado que su partido estaría dispuesto a renunciar al ministerio de Trabajo si el PSOE les cede las políticas activas de empleo.
En ese momento Sánchez ha negado con la cabeza mostrando su desacuerdo y dejando entrever que esa cesión no se iba a producir.
La Vanguardia ha ido cubriendo la sesión y, parece que, debido al frenetismo de esta, han confundido a Iglesias con Sánchez. En una de sus noticias se podía leer: “Pedro Sánchez dice “no” a la última propuesta de Pedro Sánchez”, en vez de: "Pedro Sánchez dice “no” a la última propuesta de Pablo Iglesias”.
Los lectores han tardado muy poco en difundir la errata en las redes sociales, que ha generado muchas risas entre los tuiteros.
Ni siquiera Sánchez quiere investirse ya. pic.twitter.com/5iR9DTZyz1
— Alberto Moreno (@albertomoreno__) July 25, 2019
“Esta tan confuso que se hiere a si mismo”
— γέρ_Σέι (@T_Kmino) July 25, 2019
"Yo qué sé ya. Me he liao". https://t.co/Wqo1TI3Crm
— Super Falete ???????? (@SuperFalete) July 25, 2019
Me meo pero ya a estas alturas es hasta posible https://t.co/Fkgan9AFe5
— Sisi (@Silvicamelot) July 25, 2019
