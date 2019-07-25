Diario Público
“Pedro Sánchez dice ‘no’ a la última propuesta de Pedro Sánchez”: la errata de un periódico que se ha hecho viral

Durante la intervención de Pablo Iglesias en la sesión de investidura de Pedro Sánchez, el líder de Podemos ha anunciado que su partido estaría dispuesto a renunciar al ministerio de Trabajo si el PSOE les cede las políticas activas de empleo.

En ese momento Sánchez ha negado con la cabeza mostrando su desacuerdo y dejando entrever que esa cesión no se iba a producir.

La Vanguardia ha ido cubriendo la sesión y, parece que, debido al frenetismo de esta, han confundido a Iglesias con Sánchez. En una de sus noticias se podía leer: “Pedro Sánchez dice “no” a la última propuesta de Pedro Sánchez”, en vez de: "Pedro Sánchez dice “no” a la última propuesta de Pablo Iglesias”.

Los lectores han tardado muy poco en difundir la errata en las redes sociales, que ha generado muchas risas entre los tuiteros.

