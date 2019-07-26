Diario Público
Famous Spanish War Bot Andy y Lucas se ‘cargan’ a Felipe VI en la guerra virtual de famosos e instauran la Tercera República

Se acabó la guerra. La guerra virtual entre famosos, queremos decir. Y los vencedores han sido, nada más y nada menos, que Andy y Lucas. Y además se han proclamado vencedores tras ‘asesinar’ virtualmente a Felipe VI, tras una lucha entre más de 300 famosos creada por la cuenta ‘Famous Spanish War Bot’.

Este perfil de Twitter (con más de 190.000 seguidores) ha creado y gestionado esta curiosa guerra que ha provocado decenas de chistes y momentos cómicos, a imagen y semejanza del curioso ‘World War Bot’ inventado por un italiano, que mediante un supuesto algoritmo dio a España la conquista virtual del mundo.

La guerra, en la que han participado (involuntariamente) famosos como Esperanza Aguirre, Pau Gasol, Quequé, Pedro Sánchez, Miguel Bosé, Puigdemont o Buenafuente, dejó momentos tan épicos como el ‘asesinato’ de Rosalía por Felipe VI o el de David Broncano por Albert Rivera.

Tras la baja de Felipe VI muchos tuiteros han hecho chistes y memes de todo tipo y muchos de ellos han declarado la Tercera República:

