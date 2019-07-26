Víctor Sánchez del Real, diputado de Vox por Badajoz, ha sido protagonista en las redes sociales tras una reflexión que ha despertado mucha indignación.
Todo viene por comentar una imagen de Greta Thunberg, activista sueca que lucha contra el calentamiento global. Una de las voces que más resuena en la lucha contra la crisis climática.
Bueno. Pues esta niña-portavoz de mayores ya ha dado el salto del clima a la política. Miren la camiseta. Bueno. Siempre ha sido la política. Pero enmascarada de histeria climática. pic.twitter.com/4AlZ85LoSp
— VíctorSánchezdelReal (@sanchezdelreal) July 25, 2019
Las reacciones son, en su mayoría, de incredulidad. ¿Se ofende porque la joven tiene una camiseta antifascista? Todo parece indicar que sí, por lo que las redes no dan crédito.
Solo a los fascistas les molesta una camiseta que pone "antifascista".
— ferpectamente (@ferpectamente) July 26, 2019
Se da ud por aludido?
— Xavi (@monfort_xavi) July 26, 2019
“Oh, una niña me llama fachita, voy a redactar un tuit para insultarla y demostrar que soy entre miserable, patético y lamentable”
— Iván Rodríguez. (@ivaaanr) July 26, 2019
Se ha dado por aludido. https://t.co/PuucRY647w
— AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) July 26, 2019
Lo dice como si negar al fascismo fuera algo malo pic.twitter.com/69ERvLZKUp
— Ofendidito (@culeda86) July 26, 2019
No lo entendéis, hombre, malpensados, no se ha molestado por el "Antifascist", sino por el "no pasarán" en pequeñito (que también es un lema antifascista...)
— Juanan (@juananmes91) July 26, 2019
