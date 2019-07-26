Víctor Sánchez del Real, diputado de Vox por Badajoz, ha sido protagonista en las redes sociales tras una reflexión que ha despertado mucha indignación.

Todo viene por comentar una imagen de Greta Thunberg, activista sueca que lucha contra el calentamiento global. Una de las voces que más resuena en la lucha contra la crisis climática.

Las reacciones son, en su mayoría, de incredulidad. ¿Se ofende porque la joven tiene una camiseta antifascista? Todo parece indicar que sí, por lo que las redes no dan crédito.

“Oh, una niña me llama fachita, voy a redactar un tuit para insultarla y demostrar que soy entre miserable, patético y lamentable”

No lo entendéis, hombre, malpensados, no se ha molestado por el "Antifascist", sino por el "no pasarán" en pequeñito (que también es un lema antifascista...)

— Juanan (@juananmes91) July 26, 2019