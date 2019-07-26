«Un meme, un cuadro», la demostración de que el arte va dos siglos por delante

Las artes plásticas han quedado relegadas a los museos, pero un hilo de tuiter ha conseguido destapar su eterna validez. Comparando escenas de memes, de películas o fotogramas que habitualmente aparecen en redes sociales, una tuitera les ha sacado parecido con cuadros y obras de arte clásicas.
De Caravaggio a Rembrandt pasando por Picasso, las típicas bromas de Internet tienen hermanos gemelos muy parecidos en algunos de los autores más importantes de la historia del Arte.
He aquí el maravillo hilo, a cargo de @Strtrrs
Un meme, un cuadro:
????Francesco Hayez:
Autorretrato con un grupo de amigos. pic.twitter.com/SnvLYr59Xc
— Ester (@Strtrrs) June 30, 2019
????Jean-Baptiste Greuze: Retrato de una dama. pic.twitter.com/axhpKGiHJt
— Ester (@Strtrrs) June 30, 2019
????Gioacchino Giuseppe Serangeli: Retrato de Giuditta Pasta. pic.twitter.com/WyU2Sry5Hh
— Ester (@Strtrrs) June 30, 2019
????Rembrandt: detalle de La ronda de noche. pic.twitter.com/a0tK0J6Dym
— Ester (@Strtrrs) June 30, 2019
????John Opie: William Henry West Betty. pic.twitter.com/V775TLupdf
— Ester (@Strtrrs) June 30, 2019
????Jean-Baptiste Greuze: El pájaro muerto. pic.twitter.com/xj174Co65D
— Ester (@Strtrrs) June 30, 2019
????Anthony Frederick Augustus Sandys: Cassandra. pic.twitter.com/Qv4X5Ds3H1
— Ester (@Strtrrs) June 30, 2019
????Alonso Sánchez Coello: Infantas Isabel Clara Eugenia y Catalina Micaela. pic.twitter.com/ZL70RLbswU
— Ester (@Strtrrs) June 30, 2019
????Federico de Madrazo: La condesa de Vilches. pic.twitter.com/uKIXCCG0bl
— Ester (@Strtrrs) June 30, 2019
????James Northcote: Edward Jenner. pic.twitter.com/TcIBHiTYXx
— Ester (@Strtrrs) June 30, 2019
????Caravaggio: detalle de la Cena de Emaús. pic.twitter.com/pHs5pM3Rtw
— Ester (@Strtrrs) June 30, 2019
— Ester (@Strtrrs) June 30, 2019
????Jenő Gyárfás: Estudio de cabeza femenina. pic.twitter.com/6vY4RllFPv
— Ester (@Strtrrs) June 30, 2019
????Rembrandt: Viejo en el sillón. pic.twitter.com/abntJXKMZj
— Ester (@Strtrrs) June 30, 2019
????Picasso: El actor. pic.twitter.com/qN7UbwRGpP
— Ester (@Strtrrs) July 1, 2019
????Lucas Cranach: Salomé. pic.twitter.com/MjkNtYkU18
— Ester (@Strtrrs) July 1, 2019
????Il Perugino: Virgen con el niño (detalle). pic.twitter.com/n1uMl5Sn7g
— Ester (@Strtrrs) July 1, 2019
????Antonio Gisbert: Fusilamiento de Torrijos (detalle). pic.twitter.com/A4oK4yrUY0
— Ester (@Strtrrs) July 1, 2019
????Jean-Baptiste Greuze: Niño estudiando la lección. pic.twitter.com/AMdsmF81w4
— Ester (@Strtrrs) July 2, 2019
????Otto Dix: Retrato del abogado Hugo Simons. pic.twitter.com/FvKT7ytXCA
— Ester (@Strtrrs) July 2, 2019
— Ester (@Strtrrs) July 2, 2019
???? Virgen orante de la Basílica de Santa María y San Donato. pic.twitter.com/DuTHlTcN0p
— Ester (@Strtrrs) July 2, 2019
????Joseph Ducreux: Retrato del artista con los rasgos de un burlón.https://t.co/PlEdjJ4wo6
— Ester (@Strtrrs) July 2, 2019
????Frans Hals: El fumador. pic.twitter.com/BpylKvKuSo
— Ester (@Strtrrs) July 4, 2019
