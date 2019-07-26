Diario Público
Diario Público

«Un meme, un cuadro», la demostración de que el arte va dos siglos por delante

Por

Las artes plásticas han quedado relegadas a los museos, pero un hilo de tuiter ha conseguido destapar su eterna validez. Comparando escenas de memes, de películas o fotogramas que habitualmente aparecen en redes sociales, una tuitera les ha sacado parecido con cuadros y obras de arte clásicas.

De Caravaggio a Rembrandt pasando por Picasso, las típicas bromas de Internet tienen hermanos gemelos muy parecidos en algunos de los autores más importantes de la historia del Arte.

He aquí el maravillo hilo, a cargo de @Strtrrs

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo