Un tuitero alucina cuando compara las ventajas y desventajas entre España y EEUU

Un hombre tuvo a bien comparar las virtudes y defectos de vivir en España o EEUU. Básicamente, el protagonista pone sobre una balanza ciertas cuestiones de salud, educación, criminalidad... Y Estdos Unidos no sale precisamente bien parado.

El tuitero hace un repaso sobre las cuestiones principales de cada nación hasta llegar a una pequeña conclusión sobre qué país es mejor para vivir.

Encima de cada tuit encontraréis la traducción.

Acabo de aterrizar en Madrid, volando desde San Francisco y viajando por los Estados Unidos, donde viví durante 20 años y trabajo a menudo. El cambio entre San Francisco y Madrid me hace pensar-

¿Por qué los sintecho son tan escasos en Madrid y tan comunes en San Francisco cuando (Madrid) tiene la mitad de PIB per capita?

¿Por qué la tasa de homicidios es un 500% más alta en California que en España?


¿Por qué en España es gratuita la asistencia sanitaria incluso para los turistas y tan increíblemente caro y engorroso en California? Nuestro hijo se cayó en la bañera y tuvimos una factura de 12.000 dólares por unos pocos puntos en la sala de emergencias de la Universidad de Stanford

¿Por qué en EEUU hay más personas en la cárcel o en libertad condicional que el total de habitantes de Madrid, la tercera ciudad más grande de Europa?

¿Por qué la desigualdad en los Estados Unidos es dos veces más alta que la de España?

¿Por qué las personas viven una media de cuatro años más en España que en Estados Unidos mientras que España gasta un 70% menos por persona en atención médica?

España no es perfecta: los costos de la vivienda son altos, los buenos trabajos son más difíciles de encontrar, la mitad de Catalunya quiere la independencia, la corrupción política es inaceptable, las universidades no producen premios Nobel

Pero aquí un cáncer no significa la bancarrota, los embarazos vienen con bajas por maternidad, todo el mundo tiene derecho a vacaciones, las muertes por armas de fuego son casi inexistentes y en 2009, cuando el desempleo se disparó, el crimen disminuyó

España es la economía con mayor crecimiento de Europa. Es una democracia acogedora, amada por los millones de extranjeros que viven aquí. ¿Buscas un país alternativo para vivir? Considera España

