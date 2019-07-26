Un tuitero alucina cuando compara las ventajas y desventajas entre España y EEUU

Un hombre tuvo a bien comparar las virtudes y defectos de vivir en España o EEUU. Básicamente, el protagonista pone sobre una balanza ciertas cuestiones de salud, educación, criminalidad... Y Estdos Unidos no sale precisamente bien parado.

El tuitero hace un repaso sobre las cuestiones principales de cada nación hasta llegar a una pequeña conclusión sobre qué país es mejor para vivir.

Encima de cada tuit encontraréis la traducción.

Acabo de aterrizar en Madrid, volando desde San Francisco y viajando por los Estados Unidos, donde viví durante 20 años y trabajo a menudo. El cambio entre San Francisco y Madrid me hace pensar-

Just landed in Madrid flying from San Francisco and traveling around the USA where I lived for 20 years and I frequently work. The San Francisco vs Madrid change makes me wonder. — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) July 16, 2019

¿Por qué los sintecho son tan escasos en Madrid y tan comunes en San Francisco cuando (Madrid) tiene la mitad de PIB per capita?

Why are homeless people so rare in Madrid and so common in San Francisco when here GDP per capita is half? — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) July 16, 2019

¿Por qué la tasa de homicidios es un 500% más alta en California que en España?

Why is the murder rate 500% higher in California than in Spain? — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) July 16, 2019



¿Por qué en España es gratuita la asistencia sanitaria incluso para los turistas y tan increíblemente caro y engorroso en California? Nuestro hijo se cayó en la bañera y tuvimos una factura de 12.000 dólares por unos pocos puntos en la sala de emergencias de la Universidad de Stanford



Why is health care free even for tourists in Spain paid for by Spanish taxpayers as a human right and so incredibly expensive and cumbersome in California? Our son fell in the bathtub and we had a $12k bill for a few stitches at Stanford University emergency room. — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) July 16, 2019

¿Por qué en EEUU hay más personas en la cárcel o en libertad condicional que el total de habitantes de Madrid, la tercera ciudad más grande de Europa?

Why are there in the USA more people in jail/parole than there are inhabitants in Madrid the third largest city in Europe? — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) July 16, 2019

¿Por qué la desigualdad en los Estados Unidos es dos veces más alta que la de España?

Why is inequality in the USA twice as high as that of Spain? — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) July 16, 2019

¿Por qué las personas viven una media de cuatro años más en España que en Estados Unidos mientras que España gasta un 70% menos por persona en atención médica?

Why do people live 4 more years in Spain than US while Spain spends 70% less per person in health care? — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) July 16, 2019

España no es perfecta: los costos de la vivienda son altos, los buenos trabajos son más difíciles de encontrar, la mitad de Catalunya quiere la independencia, la corrupción política es inaceptable, las universidades no producen premios Nobel

Spain is not perfect, housing costs are high, good jobs are tougher to find, half of Catalonians want out, political corruption is unacceptable, universities produce no Nobel prizes. — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) July 16, 2019

Pero aquí un cáncer no significa la bancarrota, los embarazos vienen con bajas por maternidad, todo el mundo tiene derecho a vacaciones, las muertes por armas de fuego son casi inexistentes y en 2009, cuando el desempleo se disparó, el crimen disminuyó

But here cancer does not mean bankruptcy, pregnancies come with maternity leave, long vacations available to all, gun deaths, opium deaths are almost unheard of and in 09 when unemployment shot up crime surprisingly went down. — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) July 16, 2019

España es la economía con mayor crecimiento de Europa. Es una democracia acogedora, amada por los millones de extranjeros que viven aquí. ¿Buscas un país alternativo para vivir? Considera España