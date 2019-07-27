Julio Anguita, exalcalde de Córdoba y ex secretario general de Izquierda Unida, vaticinó con precisión cirujana que Unidas Podemos no lograría pactar con el PSOE para formar un Gobierno de coalición. ¿El motivo? Los cuenta a puñados.
La reflexión es llevada a cabo durante una entrevista en RT en Español y fue publicada el 18 de julio, pocos días antes de que se produjera la investidura fallida de Pedro Sánchez. Sin embargo, a raíz de sus palabras, Anguita tenía claro que las negociaciones no prosperarían.
El extracto es este:
Anguita lo deja claro: "No se lo van a permitir ni la Unión Europea, ni el IBEX 35, ni poderes fácticos del PSOE", asegura el expolítico.
Cuando es interpelado para que haga autocrítica sobre la izquierda, sin embargo, le da un enfoque diferente al habitual: "La izquierda española no se ha librado de un mito: hablar de la unidad de la izquierda e integrar al PSOE. El error es creer que se puede ir con el PSOE a una alianza estratégica".
La entrevista completa se puede ver aquí
Las reacciones han sido de sorpresa:
Julio Anguita te explica en una entrevista hecha hace unos días los motivos por los que el PSOE no quiere un Gobierno de Coalición con Unidas Podemos.#PedroNoQuiere pic.twitter.com/WbkhDNk33L
— Jordi Almendros (@AlmendrosJordi) July 24, 2019
Si quieres saber, porque PSOE no tiene ningún interés de hacer un pacto de coalición, con Unidas Podemos, no te pierdas ésta entrevista a Julio Anguita.
DIFUNDE! ????
Carmen Calvo dice????#LoQueExigePablo #PedroNoQuiere pic.twitter.com/bPpEE17VEy
— Emma (@Emma1492is) July 25, 2019
