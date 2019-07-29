El diputado de Ciudadanos Marcos de Quinto vuelve a liarla en Twitter. Sí, otra vez. El próximo encargado del equipo económico del partido de Albert Rivera en el Congreso es un habitual usuario de las redes sociales y ya ha protagonizado varias polémicas por sus tuits.

En esta ocasión, hablaba de la reciente puesta en libertad del etarra Xabier Ugarte que este fin de semana salió de prisión tras pasar 22 años encarcelado por distintos delitos, entre ellos el secuestro del funcionario de prisiones José Antonio Ortega Lara. De Quinto ponía en duda la pena aplicada: "No se si 22 años en una cómoda prisión española [...] equivale a 532 días de infierno", aseguraba.

No se si 22 años en una cómoda prisión española, con toda la seguridad jurídica de nuestra democracia, equivale a 532 días de infierno, de “corredor de la muerte”, esperando cada día el tiro en la nuca, sin información y sin compañeros de celda. https://t.co/QjxAjtLkyM

Su mensaje tuvo multitud de respuestas muy sensatas, algunas de las cuales le recordaban que “la justicia no es venganza”:

La Justicia no es venganza

22 años no me parece poco castigo,me indigna lo de recibirlo como si fuera un héroe y no es mas que un asesino pero la justicia hizo su trabajo y el ha cumplido su sentencia.

— Paco Ceuta (@CeutaPaco) July 29, 2019