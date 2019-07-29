Diario Público
Ciudadanos De Quinto sugiere ”532 días en un zulo sin garantías” para uno de los etarras que secuestró a Ortega Lara

El diputado de Ciudadanos Marcos de Quinto vuelve a liarla en Twitter. Sí, otra vez. El próximo encargado del equipo económico del partido de Albert Rivera en el Congreso es un habitual usuario de las redes sociales y ya ha protagonizado varias polémicas por sus tuits.

En esta ocasión, hablaba de la reciente puesta en libertad del etarra Xabier Ugarte que este fin de semana salió de prisión tras pasar 22 años encarcelado por distintos delitos, entre ellos el secuestro del funcionario de prisiones José Antonio Ortega Lara. De Quinto ponía en duda la pena aplicada: "No se si 22 años en una cómoda prisión española [...] equivale a 532 días de infierno", aseguraba.

Su mensaje tuvo multitud de respuestas muy sensatas, algunas de las cuales le recordaban que “la justicia no es venganza”:

Uno de los que le respondió fue el periodista Antonio Maestre, que le preguntó qué pediría él entonces: “¿30, 40 o 50 años? ¿Cadena perpetua? ¿Pena de muerte?”. Marcos de Quinto respondió así: “¿Qué tal 532 ‘días’ en un zulo sin garantías de que pueda sucederte?”. Su tuit provocó otro torrente de reacciones:

