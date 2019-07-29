El diputado de Ciudadanos Marcos de Quinto vuelve a liarla en Twitter. Sí, otra vez. El próximo encargado del equipo económico del partido de Albert Rivera en el Congreso es un habitual usuario de las redes sociales y ya ha protagonizado varias polémicas por sus tuits.
En esta ocasión, hablaba de la reciente puesta en libertad del etarra Xabier Ugarte que este fin de semana salió de prisión tras pasar 22 años encarcelado por distintos delitos, entre ellos el secuestro del funcionario de prisiones José Antonio Ortega Lara. De Quinto ponía en duda la pena aplicada: "No se si 22 años en una cómoda prisión española [...] equivale a 532 días de infierno", aseguraba.
No se si 22 años en una cómoda prisión española, con toda la seguridad jurídica de nuestra democracia, equivale a 532 días de infierno, de “corredor de la muerte”, esperando cada día el tiro en la nuca, sin información y sin compañeros de celda. https://t.co/QjxAjtLkyM
— Marcos de Quinto (@MarcosdeQuinto) July 28, 2019
Su mensaje tuvo multitud de respuestas muy sensatas, algunas de las cuales le recordaban que “la justicia no es venganza”:
La Justicia no es venganza
— nuncaseleolvide (@nuncaseleolvide) July 29, 2019
22 años no me parece poco castigo,me indigna lo de recibirlo como si fuera un héroe y no es mas que un asesino pero la justicia hizo su trabajo y el ha cumplido su sentencia.
— Paco Ceuta (@CeutaPaco) July 29, 2019
Cuñadanos.
— Víctor Martínez (@Victicoh) July 28, 2019
Uno de los que le respondió fue el periodista Antonio Maestre, que le preguntó qué pediría él entonces: “¿30, 40 o 50 años? ¿Cadena perpetua? ¿Pena de muerte?”. Marcos de Quinto respondió así: “¿Qué tal 532 ‘días’ en un zulo sin garantías de que pueda sucederte?”. Su tuit provocó otro torrente de reacciones:
¿Qué tal 532 “días” en un zulo sin garantías de que pueda sucederte?
— Marcos de Quinto (@MarcosdeQuinto) July 28, 2019
Di que sí, Marcos. ¡Que le den por culo al derecho penal, al penitenciario, al Estado de Derecho, a los DDFF y a su santa madre!
Voy por un chupito. Ahora vuelvo.
— Begotxu (@BegotxuBoo) July 28, 2019
Sólo le falta pedir que el código penal incluya condenas "a pudrirse en la cárcel".
Qué asquito dan.
— Adri (@AdrianCB_10x16) July 28, 2019
Un dioutado constitucionalista que no se ha leído la Constitución.
25.2. pic.twitter.com/whxZH6XydJ
— Álex Dorado Nájera????️???? ???????? /♥️ (@DoradoAlex) July 29, 2019
Un poquito de por favor Señor Diputado .
El estado de derecho ... Ya tal
— Ricardo Fernández (@rikifern) July 28, 2019
Un diputado que se dice "constitucionalista" defendiendo la ley del talión?????
— Podremos (@podremos2015) July 29, 2019
Unos minutos antes... pic.twitter.com/pWF7qCPksm
— AOD DEP (@AODDEP) July 29, 2019
Y que este hombre ostente un cargo representativo...tremendo.
— Agus (@AgusUtopia) July 28, 2019
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>