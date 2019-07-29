De nuevo otro medio oculta las relaciones homosexuales entre mujeres: Alba Flores y su “amiga“

No es la primera vez que un medio de comunicación obvia que dos mujeres son pareja y las tilda de “amigas” en lugar de “novias” o “pareja”. Hace tan sólo unos días el programa Corazón de Verano de TVE fue muy criticado precisamente por eludir que la periodista Toñi Moreno y la cantante Rosana son pareja. Ahora es el turno de la revista Qué Me Dices.
En una publicación, el magazín ha titulado “Alba Flores, con una amiga” una pieza en la que aparecen varias fotografías de la actriz con una mujer en el parque. En una de las imágenes Flores está besándose con ella y la revista en ningún momento deja de utilizar la palabra “amiga” durante todo el artículo.
Una tuitera ha criticado que en ningún momento se hable de una relación más allá de la amistad. De nuevo un medio oculta las relaciones homosexuales entre mujeres aunque la evidencia sea palpable.
Acabo de toparme con esto (para nada estaba cotilleando a la crush, no sé de qué me habláis) y me va a reventar una arteria. QUE SALEN COMIÉNDOSE LA BOCA. QUE NO SON AMIGAS. ME CAGO EN LA HOSTIA. Encima repiten "amiga" en todos los putos párrafos. WHY. pic.twitter.com/5NUNDK6NdH
— Bunny ???? (@elle_buns) July 28, 2019
Pues claro que será una buena amiga. Yo incluso diría... ¡que igual es su hermana o su prima! Y con los labios se calcula muy bien la temperatura de la otra persona, igual está malita y se preocupa por ella. pic.twitter.com/O6SfEx1ghj
— Maya Pixelskaya (@Pixelskaya) July 29, 2019
Seràn amigas pero es que, aparte,SON NOVIAS ¿tanto cuesta decirlo? ????
— Sú Barreirô???? (@SueandSophie) July 28, 2019
Está además fatalmente redactado. Me llama la atención el "y por si fuera poco, Alba cuenta con una amiga para celebrar sus éxitos", parece que la chiquilla solo tenga una amiga en el mundo y nadie más la quiera, jajaja.
— Emma Yang (@EmmaYang25) July 29, 2019
es una """amiga especial""" como diría mi padre jejejj
— sɑʀɑ (@gardenofwxrds) July 28, 2019
"Se tienen cariño"
— Claudia (@GrumpyClau) July 28, 2019
“Con una amiga” debe ser parte de la palabra clave del artículo
— Luis Garza (@luis_rza) July 28, 2019
