De nuevo otro medio oculta las relaciones homosexuales entre mujeres: Alba Flores y su “amiga“

No es la primera vez que un medio de comunicación obvia que dos mujeres son pareja y las tilda de “amigas” en lugar de “novias” o “pareja”. Hace tan sólo unos días el programa Corazón de Verano de TVE fue muy criticado precisamente por eludir que la periodista Toñi Moreno y la cantante Rosana son pareja. Ahora es el turno de la revista Qué Me Dices.

En una publicación, el magazín ha titulado “Alba Flores, con una amiga” una pieza en la que aparecen varias fotografías de la actriz con una mujer en el parque. En una de las imágenes Flores está besándose con ella y la revista en ningún momento deja de utilizar la palabra “amiga” durante todo el artículo.

Una tuitera ha criticado que en ningún momento se hable de una relación más allá de la amistad. De nuevo un medio oculta las relaciones homosexuales entre mujeres aunque la evidencia sea palpable.

Acabo de toparme con esto (para nada estaba cotilleando a la crush, no sé de qué me habláis) y me va a reventar una arteria. QUE SALEN COMIÉNDOSE LA BOCA. QUE NO SON AMIGAS. ME CAGO EN LA HOSTIA. Encima repiten "amiga" en todos los putos párrafos. WHY. pic.twitter.com/5NUNDK6NdH

— Bunny ???? (@elle_buns) July 28, 2019