Twitter Un “espabilado“ lanza una nevera entre risas monte abajo y desata la indignación

Entre risas, mirando a cámara y bromeando sobre “reciclar”. Un vídeo compartido en las redes sociales en las últimas horas ha despertado la indignación: muestra a un hombre lanzando un frigorífico monte abajo. Una acción con evidente peligro para las personas, además de para la flora y la fauna de la zona. En las imágenes se ve perfectamente la cara de la persona y la matrícula del vehículo con el que han transportado el electrodoméstico.

Agentes del Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (SEPRONA) ya han identificado al autor de los hechos, que va a ser sancionado, ha confirmado la Guardia Civil a Público.

Miles de usuarios han compartido el vídeo y han avisado a la Guardia Civil y a agentes forestales. También han aprovechado para mostrar su desprecio a este tipo de prácticas:

