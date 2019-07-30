Diario Público
El sorprendente descubrimiento de una tuitera sobre Pedro Sánchez y su “pizza cojonuda”

“Buenos días in the morning”; “Ser felicies”; “Hasta mañana my friends”; “Ser malos”. Son algunos de los famosos tuits de Pedro Sánchez allá por 2010 y 2011, cuando no podía imaginar que sería secretario general del PSOE y llegaría a mudarse al Palacio de la Moncloa. Cuando el destino le llevó a la cima de la política española los tuiteros los recuperaron y nos permitieron conocer más a la persona detrás del personaje (y reírnos un poco, para que lo vamos a negar).

Curiosamente nunca ha llegado a borrarlos y ahí siguen. Incluido uno de los que más cachondeo han provocado, el de la “pizza cojonuda”

Este fin de semana, una tuitera acudió al madrileño restaurante Luna Rossa y ha hecho un sorprendente descubrimiento:

Resulta que, efectivamente, en el restaurante, viendo el tirón de la frase de Sánchez han cambiado el nombre de la pizza, que ahora se llama “Cojonuda”. Estas son las reacciones al descubrimiento:

