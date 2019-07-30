El sorprendente descubrimiento de una tuitera sobre Pedro Sánchez y su “pizza cojonuda”

“Buenos días in the morning”; “Ser felicies”; “Hasta mañana my friends”; “Ser malos”. Son algunos de los famosos tuits de Pedro Sánchez allá por 2010 y 2011, cuando no podía imaginar que sería secretario general del PSOE y llegaría a mudarse al Palacio de la Moncloa. Cuando el destino le llevó a la cima de la política española los tuiteros los recuperaron y nos permitieron conocer más a la persona detrás del personaje (y reírnos un poco, para que lo vamos a negar).
Curiosamente nunca ha llegado a borrarlos y ahí siguen. Incluido uno de los que más cachondeo han provocado, el de la “pizza cojonuda”
Con mis colegas en el restaurante luna rosa, comiendo una pizza cojonuda
— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) December 23, 2010
Este fin de semana, una tuitera acudió al madrileño restaurante Luna Rossa y ha hecho un sorprendente descubrimiento:
¡¡¡LITERALMENTE LA PIZZA SE LLAMA "COJONUDA"!!! https://t.co/dhgxwwXbch pic.twitter.com/Gu5yzbx1bN
— Marta ۞ (@Mirieth_) July 28, 2019
DATO EXTRA: Hemos hablado con el dueño y le cambiaron el nombre a "cojonuda" a la pizza que tomó Pedro Sánchez.
— Marta ۞ (@Mirieth_) July 28, 2019
Resulta que, efectivamente, en el restaurante, viendo el tirón de la frase de Sánchez han cambiado el nombre de la pizza, que ahora se llama “Cojonuda”. Estas son las reacciones al descubrimiento:
Esto cambia la concepción de Twitter tal y como lo conocemos
— Korosensei. (@SrKoroSensei) July 29, 2019
Soy feliz
— mocasines saltarines (@_alpheratz) July 30, 2019
Cuando yo fui en Noviembre del año pasado no tenía ese nombre 🙁
— Ismael (@Disgraciau) July 29, 2019
Yo fui anoche y así salía, será una carta nueva ????????♀️
— Marta ۞ (@Mirieth_) July 29, 2019
Ojalá pizza “La banda de Sánchez”, la verdad.
— Arantza De Castro (@aranypunto) July 29, 2019
Y además es vegetariana, tengo que ir a probar esa pizza????
— ????????????????. ???????????????????????????? (@VickyHanami) July 30, 2019
