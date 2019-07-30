La actriz española Ana Milán ha subido un vídeo a Twitter que no ha dejado indiferente a nadie. En la secuencia aparecen varios coches y motos en un cruce girando a la derecha precipitándose a lo que parece un río, pero cuando hacen el giro los vehículos desaparecen sin caer al agua.

Lo que ocurre realmente es un efecto óptico ya que el supuesto río es realmente la azotea de un edificio que esconde la calle por la que giran los vehículos.

Algunos usuarios lo han pillado a la primera, pero otros han tardado bastante en darse cuenta.

Vi la terraza desde el principio y no pillaba lo que no pillaban

Ana, no me jodas... Que acabo de llegar a casa más sola que la una un domingo a estas horas y mientras me como un sándwich de aguacate veo tu vídeo y no entiendo ná, se puede ser más triste? Que alguien me lo explique ????

