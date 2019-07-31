Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter “¿Han entrevistado ya a la prima tercera de Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo?”: críticas por la desigualdad entre Cayetana e Irene Montero

Por

El pasado fin de semana, el periódico El Mundo publicó un reportaje en el que entrevistaban a prima tercera de Irene Montero con un titular muy polémico: "Queremos mucho a la niña, pero no está para vicepresidenta".

El enfoque de la entrevista no gustó a muchos periodistas y tuiteros que cargaron duramente contra el medio de comunicación.

Tras la noticia de que Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo ha sido nombrada portavoz del PP en el Congreso por Pablo Casado, las redes han preguntado si saldrá una prima tercera en una entrevista para decir que no está preparada para ser portavoz.

Entre las voces criticas en Twitter se encuentra la de Gabriel Rufián de ERC.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo