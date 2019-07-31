El pasado fin de semana, el periódico El Mundo publicó un reportaje en el que entrevistaban a prima tercera de Irene Montero con un titular muy polémico: "Queremos mucho a la niña, pero no está para vicepresidenta".
El enfoque de la entrevista no gustó a muchos periodistas y tuiteros que cargaron duramente contra el medio de comunicación.
Tras la noticia de que Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo ha sido nombrada portavoz del PP en el Congreso por Pablo Casado, las redes han preguntado si saldrá una prima tercera en una entrevista para decir que no está preparada para ser portavoz.
Entre las voces criticas en Twitter se encuentra la de Gabriel Rufián de ERC.
Ha salido ya en EL MUNDO la prima tercera de Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo diciendo que la quieren mucho pero que no está para ser portavoz?
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) July 31, 2019
La prima tercera de Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo y Peralta Ramos, dice que la quiere mucho pero que no está para portavoza. ????????????
— Protestona (@protestona1) July 31, 2019
Dice una prima tercera de Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo que no está preparada para ser portavoza del PP en el Congreso.
— Perra Roja De Satán (@vmm7773) July 31, 2019
¿Qué opinará la prima tercera de Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo de su cargo de portavoz del PP en el Congreso?
— Moe de Triana (@moedetriana) July 30, 2019
La prima tercera, entrando por la derecha al fondo, de Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo cuando se entera que la percanta es #portavoz del #Pp en el Congreso "gallego" pic.twitter.com/qvc3QJUwlv
— Mª Socorro (@Mfedorral) July 31, 2019
