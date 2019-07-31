¡Qué atrevida es la ignorancia! Un tuitero sugiere a David Simon, creador de ‘The Wire’, que vea su propia serie

Los investigadores Dunning y Justin Kruger demostraron en un estudio de 1999 que la ignorancia es tremendamente atrevida. Lo llamaron efecto Dunning-Kruger y consiste en que las personas menos competentes en un determinado campo sobreestiman sus habilidades y aquellos más competentes las subestimen. Es decir, los que saben mucho creen que saben menos y los que saben poco creen que saben mucho.

Todo esto viene a cuento de una anécdota que se dio en Twitter al hilo de las polémicas (y racistas) declaraciones del presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump sobre la ciudad de Baltimore, lugar donde se desarrolla la serie The Wire, creada por David Simon.

Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019