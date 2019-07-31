¡Qué atrevida es la ignorancia! Un tuitero sugiere a David Simon, creador de ‘The Wire’, que vea su propia serie

Los investigadores Dunning y Justin Kruger demostraron en un estudio de 1999 que la ignorancia es tremendamente atrevida. Lo llamaron efecto Dunning-Kruger y consiste en que las personas menos competentes en un determinado campo sobreestiman sus habilidades y aquellos más competentes las subestimen. Es decir, los que saben mucho creen que saben menos y los que saben poco creen que saben mucho.
Todo esto viene a cuento de una anécdota que se dio en Twitter al hilo de las polémicas (y racistas) declaraciones del presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump sobre la ciudad de Baltimore, lugar donde se desarrolla la serie The Wire, creada por David Simon.
Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019
A raíz de estas declaraciones, David Simon señaló que Trump es un "fraude" que "odia la raza" y que si tuviera que visitar West Baltimore durante cinco minutos y conocer a los ciudadanos estadounidenses que viven allí se "mojaría", una expresión americana que viene a decir que se 'mearía encima'.
If this empty-suit, race-hating fraud had to actually visit West Baltimore for five minutes and meet any of the American citizens who endure there, he’d wet himself. https://t.co/QBSed1S4c8
— David Simon (@AoDespair) July 27, 2019
El tuit de Simon desató un sinfín de comentarios. Unos a favor y otros en contra. Llamó la atención, sin embargo, un tuitero que para rebatir los argumentos de Simon le preguntó si había visto The Wire. Otro tuitero se dio cuenta de la situación y rápidamente mostró una serie de pantallazos con la sucedido. ¡Qué atrevida es la ignorancia!
David Simon le reprocha a Trump unos comentarios sobre Baltimore y un tuitero le manda a ver The Wire . Vivimos en un mundo maravilloso. https://t.co/3ZSAiaz1af
— Jaume Reservoir. (@themoderndandy) July 29, 2019
