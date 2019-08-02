La cara de Andrea Levy cuando le preguntan si Vox ha tenido algo que ver en la cancelación del concierto de Luis Pastor

Desde que saltó la noticia de que el Partido Popular cancelaba el concierto que Luis Pastor y su hijo tenían programado para el día 8 de agosto en Aravaca el partido está en el punto de mira de todos, y más concretamente su concejala de cultura, Andrea Levy.

Ayer, la concejala tuvo que dar explicaciones cuando los periodistas le preguntaron por el tema, pasando un rato cuanto menos desagradable. Las cámaras captaron una Andrea Levy incómoda que no dejaba de tragar saliva, titubear y morderse la lengua. Su nerviosismo no dejó de crecer llegando a su punto más alto cuando un periodista le preguntó si la anulación de concierto se había producido por presiones de Vox al Partido Popular. “No… en serio, le repito que no es mi área”, respondió para intentar salir del paso.

Cuando le preguntaron directamente por su opinión particular ella respondió que las fiestas de distrito no son su competencia.

Ante la difusión de esas imágenes las redes no han parado de comentar las expresiones y el “papelón” de Andrea Levy tras la anulación del concierto.

Andrea Levy no sabe ni dónde meterse cuando le preguntan por la censura a @luispastor52 y @PedroPastorG. Menudo papelón lleva. Yo como extremeña también me siento censurada. pic.twitter.com/CJlNEtTiW4 — Marta (@1Eme_) August 1, 2019

Si repite una vez más que no es su competencia, aparece un unicornio con poderes que altera la realidad para que los periodistas no le pregunten por la cancelación del concierto y le pregunten por el último disco de Cristina Rosenvinge. — Novick (@NovickNo) August 1, 2019

Menudo papelón. — El Padre de Brian (@ElPadreDeBrian) August 2, 2019