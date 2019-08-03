Diario Público
Álvarez de Toledo relaciona a Bildu con el 11M y los atentados de Barcelona para cuestionar la investidura de Navarra

La socialista María Chivite fue elegida presidenta del Gobierno Foral de Navarra este viernes con el apoyo directo de Geroa Bai, Podemos e Izquierda- Ezkerra y con la abstención de EH Bildu.

La abstención de los cinco representantes de Bildu se presentó crucial para que la secretaria general del PSN-PSOE llegase al poder en Navarra, algo que no ha gustado demasiado a la derecha. Entre la multitud de comentarios ha destacado uno; el de la nueva portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo.

Si la mayoría de los comentarios venían a vincular a EH Bildu con ETA, la dirigente conservadora dio un paso más allá y relacionó al partido independentista con "las masacres del 11-M, Las Ramblas y Bataclán".

"¿Qué no es lo mismo? ¿Seguro?", cuestionaba en las redes sociales.

Las palabras de Álvarez de Toledo no han pasado desapercibidas entre los tuiteros.

