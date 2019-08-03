Diario Público
El grupo que iba a sustituir a Pedro Pastor en Aravaca renuncia a tocar y repudia la censura del PP

Los Fesser, la banda que iba a sustituir a Pedro Pastor en el concierto de las fiestas de Aravaca después de la censura del nuevo Ayuntamiento de Madrid, renuncia a tocar en solidaridad con el cantautor. Así lo ha hecho saber en un comunicado oficial difundido en las redes sociales.

"Nos parece injusto", expone el grupo de música, que se puso en contacto con Pedro Pastor para conocer "de primera mano" lo sucedido. La banda explica a sus seguidores que cuando confirmaron la fecha no tenían constancia de que el Ayuntamiento de Madrid había decidido censurar la actuación de Pastor.

"Nos hubiera encantado tocar, con la oportunidad que supone para una banda pequeña como la nuestra (...), pero en estas circunstancias no nos parece correcto y preferimos renunciar a ello", expresan los músicos.

"Si alguna vez hemos protestado por algo ha sido precisamente para apoyar la expresión musical y artística en todas sus formas", concluye el comunicado.

El comunicado ha traído multitud de reacciones en las redes sociales. De hecho, muchos tuiteros –además de alabar la decisión– han resaltado el hecho de que una banda poco conocida rechace un concierto de tal magnitud por solidaridad.

