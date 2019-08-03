Diario Público
La cantante Cher lanza un pregunta existencial y los tuiteros le responden: «Eso es lo que nos preguntamos todos»

Por que. Las dos palabras que tuiteó la cantante Cher y que ha servido a los usuarios de la red social a contestar a esa cuestión.

Y así, con dos monosílabos, brotó la imaginación de los tuiteros. Pocas preguntas hay más existenciales que esa y muchos no encontraron solución.

Así, el asunto ha dado para bromas que van desde el tema económico...

Pasando por los líos amorosos

Por la gastronomía, dónde no podía faltar el eterno debate

Y por los deportes, en concreto se han acordado del que fuera entrenador del Real Madrid, José Mourinho, que se hizo en una rueda de prensa la misma pregunta que la cantante

Tras las duda generadas, la cantante decidió volver a escribir en la red social y terminar así con las especulaciones de sus seguidores. Cher quería provocar a sus fans insinuando que podría hacer una posible versión en español de la canción de Abba Chiquitita, que lanzó en inglés el año pasado.

