La ‘pullita’ del Extremadura UD a Renfe por la calidad del servicio ferroviario en la comunidad autónoma

Las reclamaciones por un tren digno de los habitantes de Extremadura no cesan desde hace años. Tras las sucesivas manifestaciones, los últimos en quejarse de la situación han sido los integrantes de la Unidad Deportiva Extremadura, que han aprovechado el anuncio que ha hecho La Liga en el que el proclama a Renfe como su "transporte oficial".

Muchos de los tuiteros han aprovechado la denuncia del club y han seguido cuestionando la situación en la misma línea

Mientras que otros se han acordado de aquellas comunidades en las que Renfe no opera, como en los archipiélagos

Y otros han aprovechado para alabar el ingenio del Community Manager del club

 

