Una aerolínea pide disculpas tras publicar un tuit con los asientos más mortales en caso de accidente potencialmente peligroso

Es usual que las grandes empresas usen sus cuentas en redes sociales para interactuar con sus seguidores. Se trata de una simple manera de potenciar su imagen de marca y, además, generar cercanía con los clientes. Sin embargo, las recomendaciones a veces de les pueden ir de las manos.

Buen ejemplo de ello es la aerolínea KLM India y un polémico tuit en el que daba a los pasajeros recomendaciones sobre los asientos "más seguros" del avión en caso de accidente potencialmente peligroso.

“De acuerdo con los estudios de datos realizados por Time, la tasa de mortalidad en los asientos en el centro del avión es la más alta. Sin embargo, la tasa de mortalidad de los asientos en la parte delantera es ligeramente menor y la más baja es para las butacas en el tercio trasero de un avión”, aseguraban desde KLM India.

El tuit rápidamente generó una ola de indignación entre los usuarios de la aerolínea, que denunciaban que una empresa de este calibre compartiese este tipo de contenidos con sus potenciales clientes.

Death statistics are publicly available information too but I don’t recall having ever seen a funeral home tweet about it... Because something is publicly available, doesn’t mean tweeting about is proper... smh. — MichaelDavis (@mickeyDinSF) July 20, 2019

Can you just confirm though, which seat might I not die in if I fly with you? pic.twitter.com/A9fPRyaXSs — LED London (@LED_London) July 17, 2019

Don’t worry @KLMIndia . At least you didn’t print an article in your onboard magazine about a sole survivor on flight IY626. Interestingly though they were sat on the wing. @British_Airways should recognise this article from 2 1/2 years ago pic.twitter.com/UxWISlVMe4 — NickS (@DivagoNick) July 18, 2019

Besides the tweet which was in very poor taste, your statement also wasn’t a fact because there’s just not enough data (thankfully) to make that assertion. So, it was in poor taste, and also misleading, for what it’s worth. — Living the Flipside (@ekasbury) July 18, 2019

Finalmente, la compañía optó por eliminar el mensaje y pedir perdón en un nuevo tuit: "Nunca fue nuestra intención herir los sentimientos de nadie. La publicación ya ha sido eliminada", manifestaban.