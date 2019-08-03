Diario Público
Una aerolínea pide disculpas tras publicar un tuit con los asientos más mortales en caso de accidente potencialmente peligroso

Es usual que las grandes empresas usen sus cuentas en redes sociales para interactuar con sus seguidores. Se trata de una simple manera de potenciar su imagen de marca y, además, generar cercanía con los clientes. Sin embargo, las recomendaciones a veces de les pueden ir de las manos.

Buen ejemplo de ello es la aerolínea KLM India y un polémico tuit en el que daba a los pasajeros recomendaciones sobre los asientos "más seguros" del avión en caso de accidente potencialmente peligroso.

“De acuerdo con los estudios de datos realizados por Time, la tasa de mortalidad en los asientos en el centro del avión es la más alta. Sin embargo, la tasa de mortalidad de los asientos en la parte delantera es ligeramente menor y la más baja es para las butacas en el tercio trasero de un avión”, aseguraban desde KLM India.

El tuit rápidamente generó una ola de indignación entre los usuarios de la aerolínea, que denunciaban que una empresa de este calibre compartiese este tipo de contenidos con sus potenciales clientes.

Finalmente, la compañía optó por eliminar el mensaje y pedir perdón en un nuevo tuit: "Nunca fue nuestra intención herir los sentimientos de nadie. La publicación ya ha sido eliminada", manifestaban.

