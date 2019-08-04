Donald Trump ha convertido Twitter, una red social -a priori- de carácter informal, en su patio de recreo para la comunicación institucional y, tras alzarse Presidente, también el de la Casa Blanca por extensión. Incluso antes de su llegada a la presidencia, siempre ha aprovechado este canal para verter críticas y amenazas contra sus adversarios políticos, sin importar la seriedad o lo comprometido del tema a tratar.

Si en su día aprovechó sus tuits para elevar la tensión mundial en conflictos internacionales de su país con Rusia o Corea del Norte, ahora, cuando su actual disputa se cierne en el terreno económico, no iba a ser menos. En esta ocasión, el foco de sus ácidos mensajes ha sido la Reserva Federal americana (Fed), cuya rebaja preventiva del 0.25 de los tipos de interés ha dejado al Presidente, como poco, insatisfecho.

“Los expertos aseguran que la Fed no debería haber apretado, y después esperaron demasiado para enmendar su error”. Este era el último dardo que lanzaba Trump a la institución económica el pasado miércoles, solo un día después de que esta tomara la decisión de bajar los tipos un 0.25. Para el mandatario, que esperaba una bajada mayor para devaluar el dólar y eliminar la ventaja competitiva con la que asegura que cuentan Europa y China, esta medida fue insuficiente.

Experts stated that the Fed should not have tightened, and then waited too long to undo their mistake. James Bullard of St. Louis Fed said they waited too long to correct the mistake that they made last December. “Mistake, Powell cut rate and then he started talking.” @LouDobbs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

Poco le importó que esta fuera la primera bajada propuesta por la Fed en 11 años, ni que su presidente, Jerome Powell, anunciara que se trataba del comienzo de “un largo ciclo de recortes”. Esta era, sin embargo, solo la última de las críticas que habitualmente viene vertiendo Trump hacia uno de sus ‘objetivos’ fetiche, importándole bien poco que esta sea una institución independiente de su Gobierno.

Antes de esta medida, el Presidente metió presión a la institución por Twitter asegurando que, ante las supuestas (por él) bajadas de interés de la eurozona y China, la “fed no hace nada – y probablemente hará muy poco en comparación. ¡Demasiado malo!”. Yéndose algo más atrás en el TL de Trump, el 6 de julio llegó a asegurar que la Reserva Federal “¡no tiene ni idea!”. A la vista de los acontecimientos, no es arriesgado pronosticar futuras críticas y presiones del mandatario a la reserva. Esperamos impacientes el próximo tuit del presidente Trump: “Madre mía lo de la Reserva Federal. Abro hilo”.

The E.U. and China will further lower interest rates and pump money into their systems, making it much easier for their manufacturers to sell product. In the meantime, and with very low inflation, our Fed does nothing - and probably will do very little by comparison. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

The Fed “raised” way too early and way too much. Their quantitative tightening was another big mistake. While our Country is doing very well, the potential wealth creation that was missed, especially when measured against our debt, is staggering. We are competing with other..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Strong jobs report, low inflation, and other countries around the world doing anything possible to take advantage of the United States, knowing that our Federal Reserve doesn’t have a clue! They raised rates too soon, too often, & tightened, while others did just the opposite.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2019