El vídeo en el que Trump se ríe cuando un seguidor propone disparar a los migrantes

Donald Trump vuelve a estar en el punto de mira y a banalizar y promulgar la xenofobia imperante en su país con una sonrisa. La ideología de la supremacía del hombre blanco se ha vuelto una constante en sus mítines y la idea de igualdad se ha ido diluyendo con cada escupitajo verbal o gestual que ha lanzado también en las redes contra latinos, afroamericanos, extranjeros…
Durante uno de sus mítines el pasado 9 de mayo, el presidente estaba hablando sobre la necesidad de un muro fronterizo y se lamentaba de las protecciones que se otorgan a los migrantes cuando preguntó: “¿Cómo se puede detener a estas personas?” («But how do you stop these people?»), a lo que alguien entre el público contestó “¡Disparándoles!” («Shoot ‘em!»), gritó alguien entre la multitud.
En vez de condenar el grito, el comentario provocó que Donald Trump emitiese una carcajada y señalase hacia el lugar. Después de reírse, intentó desentenderse y cambiar de tema, pero el daño ya estaba hecho y la acción no iba a pasar desapercibida.
Miles de usuarios han regresado con este vídeo a Twitter, para mostrar que el mandatario promueve la xenofobia, la misma que alentó al terrorista de la masacre en El Paso, Texas, el pasado sábado 3 de agosto. Fue un tiroteo masivo en un centro comercial en El Paso, ciudad fronteriza con México, que ha dejado al menos 20 muertos y 26 heridos, entre ellas dos niños.
Trump on migrants: @realDonaldTrump laughs and his supporters laugh when someone in the crowd yells, “Shoot them.” #ElPaso #Dayton #TrumpsTerrorists
pic.twitter.com/jZkv1tS6cm
— Secretlee Smiling (@SecretLee_) August 4, 2019
Call it what it is:
- Trump is a white supremacist
- Trump is a racist
- Trump is a fascist
- Trump is a misogynist
- Trump incites violence
White supremacist men who commit act of mass shootings are directly inspired by Trump #ElPasoMassacre
— Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) August 4, 2019
Trump laughed and said "only in the panhandle can you get away with that," when someone yells "shoot them! (Immigrants)" These killings were politically motivated and inspired by you Mr. President! You are at fault!https://t.co/3JsHSeUJtT
— Alternative NOAA (@altNOAA) August 4, 2019
