El vídeo en el que Trump se ríe cuando un seguidor propone disparar a los migrantes

Donald Trump vuelve a estar en el punto de mira y a banalizar y promulgar la xenofobia imperante en su país con una sonrisa. La ideología de la supremacía del hombre blanco se ha vuelto una constante en sus mítines y la idea de igualdad se ha ido diluyendo con cada escupitajo verbal o gestual que ha lanzado también en las redes contra latinos, afroamericanos, extranjeros…

Durante uno de sus mítines el pasado 9 de mayo, el presidente estaba hablando sobre la necesidad de un muro fronterizo y se lamentaba de las protecciones que se otorgan a los migrantes cuando preguntó: “¿Cómo se puede detener a estas personas?” («But how do you stop these people?»), a lo que alguien entre el público contestó “¡Disparándoles!” («Shoot ‘em!»), gritó alguien entre la multitud.

En vez de condenar el grito, el comentario provocó que Donald Trump emitiese una carcajada y señalase hacia el lugar. Después de reírse, intentó desentenderse y cambiar de tema, pero el daño ya estaba hecho y la acción no iba a pasar desapercibida.

Miles de usuarios han regresado con este vídeo a Twitter, para mostrar que el mandatario promueve la xenofobia, la misma que alentó al terrorista de la masacre en El Paso, Texas, el pasado sábado 3 de agosto. Fue un tiroteo masivo en un centro comercial en El Paso, ciudad fronteriza con México, que ha dejado al menos 20 muertos y 26 heridos, entre ellas dos niños.

Call it what it is: - Trump is a white supremacist

- Trump is a racist

- Trump is a fascist

- Trump is a misogynist

- Trump incites violence White supremacist men who commit act of mass shootings are directly inspired by Trump #ElPasoMassacre — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) August 4, 2019