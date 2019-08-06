Los memes más ‘irreales’ del posado de la familia real en Mallorca

¡Ya puede empezar agosto! La tradición manda y la familia real posa en Mallorca para los medios. Es una forma de decirle a España entera que el rey y su familia empiezan sus 'vacaciones'. Pero claro, nada más tentador que dejar a la imaginación de los tuiteros una bonita imagen de Felipe, Letizia, y las pequeñas Leonor y Sofía.
Buscamos en este hilo de @El_TylerDurden las variaciones y combinaciones más cachondas —o surrealistas— del arranque de las vacaciones reales.
Y oye, si hay foto, hay meme.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Inserte aquí su meme posado real ⤵ pic.twitter.com/Fwy00N1yKu
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) August 5, 2019
Transformación de Felipe vi en Mel Gibson completa. pic.twitter.com/OltvNikn68
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) August 5, 2019
Felipe 6x4 pic.twitter.com/gJmdmZcD3y
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) August 5, 2019
Implante + corona + palacio de vacaciones todo por 0€ pic.twitter.com/dGBX8yZaTI
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) August 5, 2019
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) August 5, 2019
Las infantas van a la moda @DesatranqueJaen pic.twitter.com/3ZbhN1RMP8
— Tikitaka ???? (@Balian79) August 5, 2019
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) August 5, 2019
— Señor Y (@alguYen_) August 5, 2019
Joooo mamaaaaa!! Queremos salir en la foto!! No está la abuelaaaa! pic.twitter.com/dZ1QBbMQai
— Hatman (@TheHatman666) August 5, 2019
— J Murió en vano (@MurioEn) August 5, 2019
— Ñako (@nakocomico) August 5, 2019
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) August 5, 2019
— Ñako (@nakocomico) August 5, 2019
— Иван Грозный ∞ (@SagiTARDIS) August 6, 2019
