Los memes más ‘irreales’ del posado de la familia real en Mallorca

Por

¡Ya puede empezar agosto! La tradición manda y la familia real posa en Mallorca para los medios. Es una forma de decirle a España entera que el rey y su familia empiezan sus 'vacaciones'. Pero claro, nada más tentador que dejar a la imaginación de los tuiteros una bonita imagen de Felipe, Letizia, y las pequeñas Leonor y Sofía.

Buscamos en este hilo de @El_TylerDurden las variaciones y combinaciones más cachondas —o surrealistas— del arranque de las vacaciones reales.

Y oye, si hay foto, hay meme.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

