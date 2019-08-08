Twitter se enamora de Mariano, el abuelo que baila lo que le echen por el centro de Madrid

Mariano es todo un personaje: lo da todo cuando se trata de bailar delante de los músicos callejeros del centro de Madrid.
Desde que se hiciese viral el vídeo en el que baila con la artista callejera DanDann, en plena Gran Vía, muchos tuiteros se han lanzado a reivindicar la energía y el buen rollo de este veterano danzarín.
Ayer me encontré esta escena en la Gran Vía de Madrid, una delicia..!! #ninasimone #granvia #mybabyjustcaresforme #jazz @heydandann pic.twitter.com/0byddO6f3i
— Carlos Hugo Asperilla (@hugosesentaocho) August 5, 2019
Ah, Madrid en verano...
Yo le tengo dandolo todo en agosto pic.twitter.com/sr56DkjnMs
— Jokin Guinea (@JokinGuinea) August 7, 2019
Versión larga para todos sus fans pic.twitter.com/N76qJXx4k2
— Jokin Guinea (@JokinGuinea) August 7, 2019
Por la noche no descansa tampoco pic.twitter.com/sa0Muyg702
— Garci (@CompiYoguii) August 7, 2019
Ay, yo tengo uno de él bailando metallica ???? pic.twitter.com/8RWHRkyh3X
— Ari (@Ari_Reinventada) August 7, 2019
En el orgullo también estaba dandolo todo!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/pXvvqVgITa
— Mara (@nomalteres) August 6, 2019
Yo también he podido distrustar de su vitalidad. Da envidia llegar a su edad con esa alegría pic.twitter.com/niX5iL8YHD
— Sergio Regidor (@sergio_regidor) August 7, 2019
Mucho OJO, que igual no es el único:
Y no es el único.... Debe de ser el agua de Madrid... Por eso dicen que de Madrid al cielo... pic.twitter.com/qC9cHB0yXN
— Sergio Regidor (@sergio_regidor) August 7, 2019
Bola extra:
Me he pasado por el centro y he conocido a DanDann. No la había visto desde que hice el vídeo, hemos intercambiado pocas palabras porque estaba trabajando. Se ha mostrado muy agradecida... y me ha encantado conocerla ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/n510kwZcZa
— Carlos Hugo Asperilla (@hugosesentaocho) August 7, 2019
