Twitter se enamora de Mariano, el abuelo que baila lo que le echen por el centro de Madrid

Mariano es todo un personaje: lo da todo cuando se trata de bailar delante de los músicos callejeros del centro de Madrid.

Desde que se hiciese viral el vídeo en el que baila con la artista callejera DanDann, en plena Gran Vía, muchos tuiteros se han lanzado a reivindicar la energía y el buen rollo de este veterano danzarín.

Ah, Madrid en verano...

Mucho OJO, que igual no es el único:

Bola extra:

Me he pasado por el centro y he conocido a DanDann. No la había visto desde que hice el vídeo, hemos intercambiado pocas palabras porque estaba trabajando. Se ha mostrado muy agradecida... y me ha encantado conocerla ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/n510kwZcZa

— Carlos Hugo Asperilla (@hugosesentaocho) August 7, 2019