Antón Losada responde en un magnífico y breve vídeo a los que preguntan por qué no te llevas a los náufragos del Open Arms a tu casa

Desde Salvini a Vox han frivolizado este semana con la tragedia que viven los migrantes en el Mediterráneo. Desde VOX, incluso, han lanzado la eterna pregunta, cargada de demagogia, de por qué los que defienden que se debe acoger a los migrantes rescatados por el Open Arms no se los llevan a su casa. La última en hacerlo, de hecho, ha sido una concejal de Vox en Fuenlabrada. Pues bien, esta es la magnífica respuesta de Antón Losada. Vean. No tiene desperdicio.

La respuesta de Losada ha sido aplaudida por mucha gente. Incluido el equipo del Open Arms.

Y venía motivada a otro vídeo de un cargo de Vox. Es este.

Twitter rápidamente ha contestado a la miembro de Vox a su pregunta trampa.

