Antón Losada responde en un magnífico y breve vídeo a los que preguntan por qué no te llevas a los náufragos del Open Arms a tu casa

Desde Salvini a Vox han frivolizado este semana con la tragedia que viven los migrantes en el Mediterráneo. Desde VOX, incluso, han lanzado la eterna pregunta, cargada de demagogia, de por qué los que defienden que se debe acoger a los migrantes rescatados por el Open Arms no se los llevan a su casa. La última en hacerlo, de hecho, ha sido una concejal de Vox en Fuenlabrada. Pues bien, esta es la magnífica respuesta de Antón Losada. Vean. No tiene desperdicio.
Una respuesta quienes preguntan por qué no te llevas a los náufragos del Open Arms a tu casa. En 45 segundos. pic.twitter.com/wyYcqRXuOu
— Antón Losada (@antonlosada) August 10, 2019
La respuesta de Losada ha sido aplaudida por mucha gente. Incluido el equipo del Open Arms.
Y tú, ¿para qué le pagas impuestos al Estado español?
Gracias @antonlosada https://t.co/blUccWtX3C
— Open Arms (@openarms_fund) August 10, 2019
Y venía motivada a otro vídeo de un cargo de Vox. Es este.
No te creo Jordi Evole. #OpenEyes pic.twitter.com/xS9dm0UJVT
— Isabelperezmoñino (@Isabelperezmoi1) August 9, 2019
Twitter rápidamente ha contestado a la miembro de Vox a su pregunta trampa.
Me parece una falta de respeto como contribuyente que yo pague impuestos para darle un sueldo a esta persona y no para acoger a los del Open Arms. https://t.co/p75r7JuEiD
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) August 10, 2019
Tu argumento es falaz, ¿no te das cuenta?. Con las mismas te podrían decir: ¿Te gustan los curas? Los toros? La monarquía? Llévatelos a tu casa... ¿Lo ves? De nada.
— Sinuhé de Medina (@sinuhedemedina) August 10, 2019
