Diario Público
Diario Público

Los memes playeros de la cúpula de Vox y los zapatos de Abascal: «¡Ejpañita! ¡Ejpañita bonita!»

Por

La estampa más dominguera de los líderes de Vox, Santiago Abascal, Rocío Monasterio e Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, les ha hecho el día los tuiteros. En un hilo, @El_TylerDurden, recoge los memes hechos con la veraniega foto.

Las creaciones van desde colocarle los rasgos de Abascal a los otros dos integrantes de la foto

Hasta la alteración del entorno de la imagen

Mientras que otros han decidido fijarse en el atuendo de los políticos. No han pasado inadvertidos los zapatos de Abascal, con una bandera de España.

Y algunos, directamente, han decidido añadir o alterar a sus protagonistas.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo