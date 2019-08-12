La gimnasta Simone Biles vuelve a hacer historia: es la primera mujer en realizar un salto triple doble

La gimnasta estadounidense Simone Biles ha vuelto a hacer historia con un salto inédito. Es la primer mujer que logra ejecutar un triple doble. Lo ha hecho durante la rutina de suelo de los campeonatos nacionales de Estados Unidos, celebrados en el Sprint Center de Kansas City.

El vídeo del ejercicio de la campeona del mundo y olímpica ha dejado atónitos a los usuarios de las redes sociales, que han alabado su doble salto mortal hacia atrás con triple salto.

???? ???? ???? @Simone_Biles ' historic triple-double on a 6-second loop. pic.twitter.com/gWiSvxhaS7

La deportista de 22 años intentó realizar este salto en la ronda del pasado sábado, pero cayó al suelo. Fue en el segundo intento cuando logró exhibir su trabajo, aunque se mostró un poco decepcionada: "Fue bien, pero no tanto como en algunos entrenamientos". Sin embargo, admitió estar "realmente feliz" tras conseguirlo.

The New York Times ha realizado un reportaje sobre esta hazaña. Entre otras cosas, me quedo con esto. Lo de Simone Biles excede los márgenes de la puntuación y la dificultad. pic.twitter.com/xJCsSahf2L

— Luis Vallejo (@Lvallejocolom) August 12, 2019