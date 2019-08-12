Monedero la lía con su desnudo: «Dejad de mirar la foto, que lo relevante es el texto»

"Lo que hay que hacer para evitar un gobierno de derechas en España... ¿Qué demonios hace @sanchezcastejon de vacaciones?". Juan Carlos Monedero nos pide que leamos la entrevista que publica El Mundo. Por eso se "desnuda".
Lo que hay que hacer para evitar un gobierno de derechas en España... ¿Qué demonios hace @sanchezcastejon de vacaciones? No os fiéis del titular: leed. Y dejad de mirar la foto, que lo relevante es el texto. ???? https://t.co/jyojbxcBu5
— Juan Carlos Monedero (@MonederoJC) August 11, 2019
Habla sobre Pedro Sánchez, sobre Manuela Carmena y sobre Íñigo Errejón. También sobre su padre, votante de VOX, y sobre Cataluña. Pero claro, la imagen del famoso politólogo y fundador de Podemos da para un meme. O varios.
— THE PUÑETER (@ralphsaxxon1) August 11, 2019
El Mundo Today, como siempre, agudísimo. 😀
Monedero amenaza con quitarse más ropa si el PSOE y Podemos siguen sin llegar a un acuerdo: https://t.co/065Vj8qlFH pic.twitter.com/tgpZnuy9Xi
— El Mundo Today (@elmundotoday) August 12, 2019
Ehm...
— David Rodríguez (@dinamitadavid) August 11, 2019
Ay madre...
Te veo cambiado ???? pic.twitter.com/ecm3HTO2OH
— PhotochoPP (@photochopeando) August 11, 2019
Vamos a ver...
Ay, ese cuerpecito necesita un poco de ejercicio... pic.twitter.com/NxNNsTbPRE
— shuqui (@felishuco1975) August 11, 2019
Por otro lado...
Si lo relevante es el texto ¿para qué la foto? pic.twitter.com/voiWdMvgrJ
— Piruleta de menta (@Piruletadementa) August 11, 2019
¿Era previsible?
Me ha gustado mucho. Claro, y rotundo. Trolles en 1,2,3... pic.twitter.com/oznRXmC8M2
— ???????????????????????? ????✊❤???? (@josetecly) August 11, 2019
Algunos consejos para la próxima:
Cuidadííín...a ver si van a comparar esto con cierto naranjito q hizo lo mismo en su primera campaña catalana! ???? pic.twitter.com/Xnzbn7fX5o
— Interinaforever (@interinaforever) August 12, 2019
Porque ah, las comparaciones...
Lo que hay que hacer... pic.twitter.com/8vK9iHLKda
— Kumy Barcelona #ESP???????? 13???? (@tabarniaBCN) August 11, 2019
Bola extra:
Encuentra las diferencias pic.twitter.com/QzAuA2PPSx
— Gran Héroe Americano (@roed73) August 11, 2019
