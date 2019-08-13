Cuando Sánchez pedía ayuda para el Open Arms y quería acabar con el drama de la migración en el Mediterráneo

La huella que dejamos en nuestras redes sociales no perdona a nadie, ni siquiera al presidente del Gobierno. Nuestro historial deja al desnudo las vergüenzas y contradicciones con nuestro 'yo' del pasado. En este caso, no ha sido necesario remontarse a los tuits de 2010 de Pedro Sánchez en busca de una "pizza cojonuda". Con volver un año atrás ha sido suficiente para encontrar un trato muy distinto a la crisis migratoria vivida en el Mediterráneo y la colaboración del Gobierno con la ONG Open Arms.
En abril de 2018, Sánchez reclamaba al Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy: "Debe atender ya al barco de Open Arms y comprometerse con una política de cooperación y humanitaria digna en la UE. Hay que parar este drama". Ahora, un año después y todavía como presidente en funciones, su partido ha mostrado una actitud bien distinta. Desde su partido, el ministro de Fomento en funciones, José Luis Ábalos hablaba así sobre el Open Arms: "Me molestan los abanderados de la humanidad que no tienen que tomar nunca una decisión".
Miles de personas mueren cada año en el Mediterráneo y miles se salvan gracias al trabajo de las ONGs. El Gobierno de Rajoy debe atender ya al barco de @openarms_fund y comprometerse con una política de cooperación y humanitaria digna en la UE. Hay que parar este drama. https://t.co/POv77eNeEN
— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 13, 2018
Este tuit no es, además, la única contradicción de Sánchez con la crisis migratoria. A principios de año, en una frase recogida en su libro Manual de Resistencia, declaraba que "haber salvado la vida de 630 personas hace que valga la pena dedicarse a la política", haciendo referencia a la acogida de los migrantes rescatados en el Aquarius. Quizás, para Sánchez, la política haya dejado de merecer la pena.
